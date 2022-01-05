comscore Garmin introduces Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport at CES 2022
CES 2022: Garmin unveils Venu 2 Plus and vivomove Sport

Garmin Venu 2 Plus features a speaker and a microphone that will let users make calls directly from the watch. Notably, the calling feature was missing from its predecessor.

garmin venu 2 pro

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Garmin has unveiled two smartwatches at the CES 2022 event: Garmin Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport. The Garmin Venu 2 allows users to dictate a message and send text via the smartwatch. It can monitor your heart rate, energy level, blood oxygen, sleep, menstrual cycle, stress and so on. It comes with an in-built GPS as well. On the other hand, Vivomove Sport is an entry-level fitness smartwatch that looks like a basic analog smartwatch and can track sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen and so on. Garmin Venu 2 Plus is priced at $450 (approx Rs 33,500) and the Vivomove Sport will cost $180 (approx Rs 13,400). Also Read - Want to build a fitness regime? 5 best smartwatches that should be a part of your life

Garmin Venu 2 Plus, Vivomove Sport specifications, features

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus features a 1.3-inch AMOLED circular display that has a 416x416pixel resolution and supports an always-on mode. In terms of size, the smartwatch comes in a single 43mm size. The smartwatch features a speaker and a microphone that will let users make calls directly from the watch. The microphone works via Bluetooth and can support any smart assistant. Notably, the calling feature was missing from its predecessor.

In terms of battery, the company claims that the smartwatch can last up to 9 days in smartwatch mode, 24 hours in GPS mode and up to 8 hours in GPS mode with music. Garmin Venu 2 Plus is priced at $450 in the US.

Garmin Vivomove Sport comes in three additional styles including 3, 3S and Style. The smartwatch features an analog design where the bottom half of the circular display is touchscreen. It can track sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen and exercise. The smartwatch comes with a feature called Body Battery that monitors the users’ body for heart rate irregularities. This watch can be used to track the menstrual cycle as well.

Vivomove Sport comes in three colour combinations- Cocoa case and silicone band with Peach Gold accent, Black case and band with Slate accents, and a Cool Mind case and band with Silver accent.

  • Published Date: January 5, 2022 1:43 PM IST

