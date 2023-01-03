comscore CES 2023: Moto Buds 600 ANC with water-resistant body launched
CES 2023: Moto Buds 600 ANC with water-resistant body launched

Moto Buds 600 ANC earbuds have been announced ahead of CES 2023 and they bring Fast Pair, Active Noise Cancellation, and long battery life.

The Consumer Electronics Show 2023 is about to kick off but companies have already begun showcasing their new products. New Motorola Moto Buds 600 ANC earbuds have been launched ahead of CES 2023. SGW Global, one of the companies that hold the license to launch Motorola-branded products, has launched new earbuds that are powered by a Snapdragon chipset. And even though its details have come out before the CES, the Moto Buds 600 ANC will debut at the tech show later this week.

The Moto Buds 600 ANC earbuds come with a Snapdragon Sound feature that allows users experience immersive sound. The company claims the new Moto Buds 600 ANC earbuds offer better clarity in sound and call quality. Since the earbuds support active noise cancellation — the name of the earbuds gives it away — you can listen to music without getting disturbed by background noises. The Moto Buds 600 ANC also supports hybrid noise cancellation.

Moto Buds 600 ANC design and features

The design of the earbuds involves a stem with slightly slanted pods on the top. You get silicone ear tips that ensure active noise cancellation works properly. The charging case is oval in shape and has rounded edges. It nearly looks like a box of face powder. Inside the charging case, you see a physical button at the centre of the empty space on one side. This button is used for enabling the pairing mode on the earbuds.

SGW Global has given the Moto Buds 600 ANC the multi-point technology that allows the earbuds to be connected to two devices at the same time. The earbuds also support Fast Pair technology, which will enable the earbuds to show up instantly on a compatible Android device. The earbuds also support Google Assistant, which you can summon by long-tapping the earbuds. There is also a mono mode, allowing you to use just one earbud.

The Moto Buds 600 ANC comes with a battery life of 26 hours with the charging case. This is an upgrade over the last model. While you get a USB-C port on the charging case for wired charging, the Moto Buds 600 ANC also supports wireless charging. The earbuds also support IPX5 water resistance, which means you can wear them while taking a shower or even swimming.

Moto Buds 600 ANC price and availability

The new Moto Buds 600 ANC will be sold as a part of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion package, but you will also be able to buy the earbuds separately. The Moto Buds 600 ANC is expected to go on sale later this month at $149, which is roughly Rs 12,300.

  • Published Date: January 3, 2023 8:59 AM IST
