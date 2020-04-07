comscore China leads kids' smartwatch market share at 62%: Report | BGR India
China leads global kids' smartwatch market share at 62%: Report

Wearables

Amongst the top brands from China in the kids' smartwatch industry, Imoo and Huawei lead with 26% and 9% market share respectively.

  • Published: April 7, 2020 12:43 PM IST
Smart tech is not just limited to adults. There is a whole market for smart gadgets for kids as well, and it is a thriving one. One of the popular tech kids indulge in are kids smartwatches. Miniature versions of the powerful wearables we wear, kids smartwatches offer a bunch of features apart from just the time. Chinese brands were quick to realize this. As a result, a report reveals that China dominates the kid’s smartwatch market globally with about 62 percent market share.

The global kids’ smartwatch shipments grew by 8 percent YoY as per the report by Counterpoint. “China continues to dominate the global market for kids’ smartwatches accounting for more than three out of every five devices sold. It’s also Chinese brands such as Imoo and Huawei that lead in terms of vendor market share. These Chinese brands have further expanded to Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. As a result of which the Asia Pacific region excluding China and India is the second-largest, with 11% of the global shipments,” said Satyajit Sinha, Counterpoint analyst.

Which smartwatch brands are leading?

Of these, Chinese brand Imoo leads with 26 percent market share in kid’s smartwatches in 2019. The figure stood at 24 percent in 2018. The second position is taken by Huawei, with an 8 percent share in 2018, 9 percent in 2019. Popular brand Xiaomi stands at number 5 with a 4 percent market share in both 2018 and 2019.

Sinha further added that “Operators also consider this segment attractive; there are significant net additions by operators like China Mobile, Vodafone, Verizon, AIS Thailand and Maxis in Malaysia. All have added kids’ smartwatches to their portfolios to boost new connections and additional revenue streams.” The report also revealed that 46 percent of the kids’ smartwatches ran on 4G LTE networks. 29 percent of them were non-cellular in nature, and 25 percent ran on 2G networks. 0 percent of devices operated on 3G networks.

