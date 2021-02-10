Noise has added yet another wearable to its ColorFit Pro lineup, the new ColorFit Pro 3. The smartwatch designed for fitness enthusiast has been launched for a price of Rs 3,999. Prospective buyers can grab the wearable from Noise’s official site or e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. Also Read - Noise Elan earbuds review: Try killing the battery on this one

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 smartwatch specifications-

The latest ColorFit Pro 3 smartwatch sports a 1.55-inch LCD TruView display with a resolution of 320 x 360 pixel and 500 NITS brightness. The smartwatch offers 14 different sports modes and recognition features as well. It comes with SPO2 blood oxygen level monitor, stress level tracker, sleep monitor and a 24/7 heart rate tracker. Besides sleep tracker and SPO2 monitor, the smartwatch also has menstrual health tracker. Also Read - Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch launched in India: Check details

The Colorfit Pro 3 is 5ATM water-resistant and has a battery backup of 210mAh. Noise claims that the new Colorfit Pro wearable can deliver up to 10 days of usage on a single charge. In terms of design, the smartwatch comes with polycarbonate body with silicone strap. It comes with customizable and cloud-based watch faces with multiple swappable strap options.

“We, at Noise, intend to equip our customers with our contemporary products which are specially designed keeping their specific needs in mind. With our new launch of ColorFit Pro 3, we want to unravel the unlimited possibilities for the Noise patrons, who are redefining what the best means every time, for them. With this launch, we aim to offer a seamless, tech-driven smartwatch experience to our consumers and are hopeful that with this upgraded version, they will stay healthy and fit in these challenging times,” Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise cited in the press statement.

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 price and availability

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 has been launched at an MRP of Rs 5,999. However, the company is currently offering the wearable at an introductory price of Rs 3,999. The ColorFit Pro 3 will go on sale on Amazon and Noise official website starting midnight. It will be available in six colour options- Jet Black, Rose Pink, Smoke Grey, Jet Blue, Smoke Green, and Rose Red.