comscore Noise Colorfit Pro 3 with 14 sports modes launched: Price, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Colorfit Pro 3 with SPO2 monitor, heart-rate tracker launched at Rs 3,999
News

Colorfit Pro 3 with SPO2 monitor, heart-rate tracker launched at Rs 3,999

News

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with 14 sports modes, 5ATM water resistance, menstrual tracker and heart rate sensor launched for Rs 3,999

Noise Colorfit Pro 3

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 image

Noise has added yet another wearable to its ColorFit Pro lineup, the new ColorFit Pro 3. The smartwatch designed for fitness enthusiast has been launched for a price of Rs 3,999. Prospective buyers can grab the wearable from Noise’s official site or e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. Also Read - Noise Elan earbuds review: Try killing the battery on this one

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 smartwatch specifications- Also Read - Best in 2020: Our favorite affordable TWS wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000

The latest ColorFit Pro 3 smartwatch sports a 1.55-inch LCD TruView display with a resolution of 320 x 360 pixel and 500 NITS brightness. The smartwatch offers 14 different sports modes and recognition features as well. It comes with SPO2 blood oxygen level monitor, stress level tracker, sleep monitor and a 24/7 heart rate tracker. Besides sleep tracker and SPO2 monitor, the smartwatch also has menstrual health tracker. Also Read - Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch launched in India: Check details

The Colorfit Pro 3 is 5ATM water-resistant and has a battery backup of 210mAh. Noise claims that the new Colorfit Pro wearable can deliver up to 10 days of usage on a single charge. In terms of design, the smartwatch comes with polycarbonate body with silicone strap. It comes with customizable and cloud-based watch faces with multiple swappable strap options.

“We, at Noise, intend to equip our customers with our contemporary products which are specially designed keeping their specific needs in mind. With our new launch of ColorFit Pro 3, we want to unravel the unlimited possibilities for the Noise patrons, who are redefining what the best means every time, for them. With this launch, we aim to offer a seamless, tech-driven smartwatch experience to our consumers and are hopeful that with this upgraded version, they will stay healthy and fit in these challenging times,” Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise cited in the press statement.

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 price and availability

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 has been launched at an MRP of Rs 5,999. However, the company is currently offering the wearable at an introductory price of Rs 3,999. The ColorFit Pro 3 will go on sale on Amazon and Noise official website starting midnight. It will be available in six colour options- Jet Black, Rose Pink, Smoke Grey, Jet Blue, Smoke Green, and Rose Red.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 10, 2021 1:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord in February 2021: Still worthy of its sub-Rs 30,000 price?
Features
OnePlus Nord in February 2021: Still worthy of its sub-Rs 30,000 price?
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with 14 sports modes launched

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with 14 sports modes launched

iPhone 13 roundup: Here's everything we know about the Apple iPhone so far

Features

iPhone 13 roundup: Here's everything we know about the Apple iPhone so far

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?

Gaming

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?

Nokia 5.4 launched in India: Here's a first look

Photo Gallery

Nokia 5.4 launched in India: Here's a first look

Nokia 5.4 first look: Great design, 48MP quad-rear cameras

Photo Gallery

Nokia 5.4 first look: Great design, 48MP quad-rear cameras

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Nothing to launch wireless earbuds this summer

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with 14 sports modes launched

Realme X7 Pro 5G goes on sale in India: Should you buy?

Redmi K40, K40 Pro first look images leaked ahead of launch

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia Power Buds Lite launched in India

OnePlus Nord in February 2021: Still worthy of its sub-Rs 30,000 price?

iPhone 13 roundup: Here's everything we know about the Apple iPhone so far

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?

Unreal Engine 4.26: What possibilities does it create for content creators?

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Related Topics

Related Stories

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with 14 sports modes launched

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with 14 sports modes launched
Noise Elan earbuds review: Try killing the battery on this one

Reviews

Noise Elan earbuds review: Try killing the battery on this one
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds with ANC launched to rival AirPods Pro

News

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds with ANC launched to rival AirPods Pro
Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Reviews

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review
Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones launched

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones launched

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp को झटका देगी मोदी सरकार? चल रही सरकारी ऐप की टेस्टिंग

5G in India: ...तो अब मिलेगा सुपरफास्ट मोबाइल इंटरनेट, जल्द शुरू हो सकता है 5G ट्रायल

Xiaomi के इन स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा MIUI 12.5 का अपडेट, यहां देखिए पूरी लिस्ट

Poco X3 Pro की जल्द हो सकती है एंट्री, मिलेगा महंगे फोन वाला प्रोसेसर

Nokia 3.4, Nokia 5.4, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite भारत में लॉन्च, प्री-बुकिंग पर मिल रहे हैं शानदार ऑफर

Latest Videos

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Features

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives
Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

News

Nothing to launch wireless earbuds this summer
News
Nothing to launch wireless earbuds this summer
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with 14 sports modes launched

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with 14 sports modes launched
Realme X7 Pro 5G goes on sale in India: Should you buy?

Deals

Realme X7 Pro 5G goes on sale in India: Should you buy?
Redmi K40, K40 Pro first look images leaked ahead of launch

News

Redmi K40, K40 Pro first look images leaked ahead of launch
Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia Power Buds Lite launched in India

Mobiles

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia Power Buds Lite launched in India

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers