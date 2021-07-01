Dizo GoPods D TWS, Wireless neckband with Game mode launched in India, price starts at Rs 1,499

Dizo, Realme’s new sub-brand has entered India’s tech consumer lifestyle segment with two new products- Dizo GoPods D TWS earbuds, and Dizo Wireless earphones. Aiming at the budget category that is flooded with a host of options, the new Dizo audio products have been launched for a price starting at Rs 1,499. Also Read - Realme Dizo Star 300, Star 500 feature phones leak to compete with Nokia

Dizo GoPods D TWS earbuds, Dizo Wireless neckband earphones price in India, sale

Dizo GoPods D TWS earbuds price in India is set at Rs 1,599. Realme’s sub-brand is offering the new earbuds at an introductory price of Rs 1,399 during the first sale. The earbuds will be available for purchase via the e-retail platform, Flipkart. As for the Dizo Wireless earphones, it has been launched for a price of Rs 1,499 and can be availed at an introductory offer price of Rs 1,299 during the first sale on Flipkart. The Dizo Wireless earphones sale will begin on July 7, while the Dizo GoPods D TWS earbuds will go on sale on July 14.

Dizo GoPods TWS earbuds specs, features

The new Dizo GoPods TWS earbuds look quite identical to Realme Buds with round-shaped earbuds and an oval-shaped charging case. The earbuds feature a radial metallic texture and have intelligent touch gesture support to accept/reject calls, and play/pause music. The equalizers can be customized via realme Link app.

The earbuds have IPX4 water resistance to sustain spills, splash, and dust. As for the core specs, the new Dizo GoPods TWS sport a 10mm bass boost driver and has a Bass Boost+ algorithm tuned by Realme and Dizo. It has an ENC (environmental noise cancellation) feature to reduce ambient noise and support Bluetooth v5.0. For gamers, Dizo has implemented a Game mode that is claimed to offer 110ms super-low latency. In terms of backup, the earbuds are rated to deliver 20 hours of playback time with the charging case and 5 hours of usage without the case. The new Dizo TWS earbuds will be available in two colour options- Black, and White.

Dizo Wireless neckband earphones specs, features

Talking about the new Dizo Wireless neckband earphones it features OnePlus Bullet-like magnetic fast pair technology. The neckband is equipped with an 11.2mm large driver with Bass Boost+ algorithm that is claimed to be dynamic and layered.

The earphones have a Game mode that is said to provide 88ms super-low latency. The new wireless earphones from Dizo pack a 150mAh battery that is rated to offer up to 17 hours playback time, and 120mins of playback in 2 hours of charge. Similar to the Dizo TWS, it has ENC feature to reduce surround sound and is IPX4-certified. Users can customize the audio settings of the earphones via the realme Link app. The new Dizo Wireless neckband earphones will be available in four colour options- Orange, Black, Blue, and Green.