Realme’s TechLife brand Dizo has introduced two new smartwatches in India. The Dizo Watch 2 and the Watch Pro have entered the budget smartwatch club and offer a number of features such as a SpO2 monitor, heart rate sensor, and more. Also Read - Exclusive: Realme Dizo to launch a smartwatch in India soon, could be an affordable one

The new watches have joined the existing Dizo Watch, which launched as the first smartwatch by the company recently. Both the new Dizo smartwatches compete with the likes of the affordable rivals from Amazfit, Noise, and even Realme. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Dizo launches low-cost feature phones to rival JioPhone, price starts at Rs 1,299

Dizo Watch 2 features, price

The Dizo Watch 2 has a big 1.69-inch (biggest for the 3K price bracket) touchscreen display with 600 nits of peak brightness. With a metal frame, the watch gets a layer of 2.5D glass for durability and comes in Classic Black, Silver Grey, Golden Pink and Ivory White colours. Also Read - Realme Dizo teases feature phone with rear camera, could be Star 500

It supports 24×7 heart rating monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep tracking, and menstruation cycle tracking. There’s support for 15 sports modes and the ability to track steps, distance covered, calories burnt, and more.

With a 5ATM water resistance, the Dizo Watch 2 gets a 260mAh battery and the low-power consumption modes help it last for around 10 days on a single charge. Additionally, it includes breathing exercises, meditation options, water intake reminders, music/camera controls, and more. It supports Bluetooth version 5.0 and can be controlled via the Dizo app.

The Dizo Watch 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and will be available to buy via Flipkart and leading retail stores, starting September 22. As a limited period offer, it will be sold for Rs 1,999.

Dizo Watch Pro features, price

The Watch Pro gets a bigger 1.75-inch HD touchscreen display with 600 nits of peak brightness and support for over 100 watch faces. It comes with an inbuilt dual satellite, GPS and GLONASS for accurate tracking.

The watch shares some of Watch 2’s features such as a SpO2 monitor, a heart rate sensor, and a sleep tracker. It can also help you track steps, calories burnt, and more. The smartwatch come with 90 sports modes and a 390mAh battery that can last up to 14 days.

Other features such as Music control, Camera control, notifications, and more are the same as the Watch 2. It also comes with an IP68 rating and can be connected to the Realme Link app to control other TechLife IoT products. It comes in Black and Space Blue colour options.

The Dizo Watch Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 4,999 and will be available on the same date as the Watch 2. As an introductory offer, it will be up for grabs at Rs 4,499.