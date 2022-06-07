Dizo Watch D Launched In India With Big 1 8 Inch Screen Check Price Features

Realme’s TechLife brand Dizo has launched a new smartwatch Dizo Watch D. The new watch comes with the biggest screen in its segment and it is priced under Rs 2,000. At least in the initial sales. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition to launch soon

Dizo Watch D Price and Availability

The Dizo Watch D has been priced at Rs 1,999. Dizo claims this is the special launch price for the smartwatch. The first sale for the watch will happen on June 14 at 12 PM. Buyers will be able to purchase the new watch from Flipkart. The Watch D will be available in four colours namely Steel White, Copper Pink, Bronze Green, and Dark Blue. Also Read - Realme 9 Speed Edition review: A decent performer

Features

The Watch D supports over 110 sports modes for both indoor and outdoor activities. The new Dizo Watch D also get 50m waterproofing. It can be used while swimming, taking a shower and more. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Specs revealed ahead of launch

In terms of health monitoring features, the Watch D gets the following:

-Real-time heart rate monitoring

-Sleep Tracker

-Oxygen level (SpO2) tracker

-Menstrual Period Tracker

-Sedentary Reminder

-Step Counter

-Calorie tracker

-Water drinking reminder

Additionally, the user will get GPS Running Route Tracking, Workout Reports Sharing and daily/weekly/monthly exercise reports.

Battery

Due to the big screen size, the company has managed to use a big battery in the smartwatch. The watch gets a 350mAh battery. You will be able to get 14 days of battery life, according to Dizo. Additionally, the Watch D will charge completely in a matter of 2 hours.

Display

The biggest USP (literally) is the screen size. Dizo has used a 1.8-inch display on the Watch D. The screen can get up to 550 nits of brightness and curved tempered glass.