Realme's TechLife brand Dizo has quietly launched the Dizo Watch D Plus on Flipkart. The wearable is listed online revealing its design and features. Some of the highlights of the smartwatch include a 1.85-inch immersive display, 110+ sports modes, and up to 14 days of battery life.

The smartwatch comes under the Rs 5,000 segment and is in line with the price of Dizo Watch R Talk.

Dizo Watch D Plus price in India, colors, and sale details

The Dizo Watch D Plus is priced at Rs 4,999 and comes in three color variants. It has Black, Blue, and Grey shades.

Although the smartwatch is listed on Flipkart, you cannot buy it right away. You will be able to buy it when it goes up for sale on November 15 at 12 PM.

Dizo Watch D Plus specifications and features

Dizo Watch D Plus sports a square-shaped design sporting a 1.85-inch display. The screen is slightly curved on all sides. It has 550 nits of brightness.

The smartwatch has an aluminum frame with a silicon-style strap. It comes with 150 watch faces which can be installed and applied from the proprietary app.

It has 110 sports modes including yoga, karate, horse riding, gymnastics, hiking, crossfit, disc games, dancing, taekwondo, and more.

There are several health features supported such as real-time heart rate monitoring, a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, and calorie tracking. It also has a menstrual period tracker feature.

Apart from the health features, it comes with water drink reminder and sedentary reminder features. The smartwatch does not have an in-built GPS but it can rely on the smartwatch’s GPS for select workouts or sports.

Other than this, the smartwatch can also show SMS and call alerts. The watch also supports alerts from individual apps. It has 30-meter water resistance support, which means it can be taken for a swimming session.

Lastly, the smartwatch packs a 300mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life. On standby, it can last for 60 days.