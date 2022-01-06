comscore Dizo Watch R with AMOLED display, Buds Z Pro with ANC launched in India
News

Dizo Watch R, Buds Z Pro launched at Rs 3,999 and Rs 2,999 respectively: Specs, sale offers

Wearables

The highlights of the Dizo Watch R include its 1.3-inch AMOLED display that offers 550 nits peak brightness, the Always-on display mode, up to 12 days of battery life and 110+ Sports Modes.

dizo

Dizo, the first spin-off under the Realme TechLife ecosystem, has launched two products in India: Dizo Warxch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro. The highlights of the newly launched smartwatch include its 1.3-inch AMOLED display that offers 550 nits peak brightness, the Always-on display mode, up to 12 days of battery life and 110+ Sports Modes. On the other hand, the TWS Dizo Buds Z Pro earbud comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB, 10mm dynamic driver and more. Also Read - Realme Book Enhanced Edition launched: Check specs, price, availability here

Dizo Watch R, Dizo Buds Z Pro pricing, sale offers, availability

Dizo Watch R is launched at Rs 3,999 in India but as an introductory offer, it will be available at Rs 3,499 during the first sale on January 11 at 12 pm on Flipkart. It comes in Classic Black, Golden Pink and Silver Grey colour variants. Also Read - Realme GT 2 series finally launches in China, here's when it will come to India

Dizo Buds Z Pro is priced at Rs 2,999 and will sell at Rs 2,299 during the first sale on January 13 at 12 pm on Flipkart. Also Read - Realme GT 2 series launch today: What to expect, how to watch live stream

Dizo Watch R specifications

Dizo Watch R features a 1.3-inch Ultra Sharp AMOLED display that offers 550 nits high brightness, Always-on Display mode and more. It has a 2.5D curved glass display. This smartwatch is 9.9mm slim, making it the thinnest device in the segment, as per the company.

Dizo Watch R

Dizo Watch RDizo Watch R

Dizo will also support more than 150 watch faces in Watch R. The device will also be equipped with a heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor. Also, more than 110 sports modes will have been given in it. At the same time, it will be made available with a waterproof body. Also, it can be paired with the DIZO app. Additionally, it promises to give 12 days of battery life.

Dizo Buds Z Pro specifications

Dizo Buds Z Pro can be offered with “Natural Light Design” and supports active noise cancellation. The company claims that the earbuds can block outside noise up to 25db. The earbuds come with 10mm dynamic drivers, a low-latency gaming mode, and Bass Boost+ technology.

Dizo claims that the earbuds provide up to 25 hours of battery backup on a single charge. These earbuds will also work with the Realme Link app. It comes in Orange Black and Ocean Blue color variants.

  • Published Date: January 6, 2022 2:08 PM IST

Dizo Watch R with AMOLED display, Buds Z Pro with ANC launched in India

Wearables

Dizo Watch R with AMOLED display, Buds Z Pro with ANC launched in India
Best Sellers