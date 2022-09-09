Realme’s Techlife brand Dizo launched the Dizo Watch R Talk and Dizo Watch D Talk in India. The highlight of the Dizo Watch R Talk includes a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED dial with an always-on-display feature, 360×360 resolution, and 500nits brightness. On the other hand, the Dizo Watch D Talk features a 1.8-inch (4.57 cm) square dial with 550 nits of high brightness and 240×286 resolution. Dizo Watch D Talk comes with Bluetooth calling capability. Also Read - Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

Dizo Watch R Talk, Dizo Watch D Talk pricing, availability

Dizo Watch R Talk is launched in India at Rs 4,999, however, as a part of an introductory offer, it will be available at Rs 3,799. It will be available in Grey and Black colours and will go on September 13 on Flipkart. Also Read - Realme C30s, scheduled to launch on September 14, might be priced at 7,999

– Single-Chipset Calling

– 1.3” ultra sharp AMOLED display

– Premium Design Also Read - Realme Narzo 50i Prime India launch date announced The list goes on😵‍💫 — DIZO (@DIZOTech) September 7, 2022

Dizo Watch D Talk is launched at Rs 3,999 and Rs 2,799. It comes in Grey, Green and Black colour options. It will be available on Flipkart, starting September 16.

Don’t strain your eyes with small texts anymore! #DIZOWatchDTalk‘s 1.8″ big, bright display with Bluetooth calling is the one-stop solution to all your problems ⌚ at Special launch price of ₹2,799

🗓️ 16th Sep, 12PM

🔔 https://t.co/6FpVVWVFvB#TapTalkTrack #DIZO #BeDifferent pic.twitter.com/O5UwSaqXc6 — DIZO (@DIZOTech) September 8, 2022

Dizo Watch R Talk specifications, features

Dizo Watch R Talk features a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED dial that offers 360×360 pixel resolution and 500 nits brightness. The smartwatch comes with a metal frame and supports the Always-On display feature. It also comes with 5ATM water resistance and 2D curved glass for protection and over 150 watchfaces.

Dizo Watch R Talk also offers more than 110 sports mode that include trekking, running, walking, swimming, treadmill and more. It also offers features like Drink reminder, sedentary reminder, breath training, menstrual cycle tracker and more.

In terms of other health features, the smartwatch comes with a sleep tracker, blood oxygen monitor and continuous heart rate tracker.

As for the battery, the smartwatch offers up to 12 days of battery life, as claimed by the company. This Dizo smartwatch takes up to 2 hours of time to fully charge.

Dizo Watch D Talk specifications, features

Dizo Watch D Talk sports a 1.8-inch square-shaped display that offers 550 nits of brightness. The highlight of the smartwatch includes Bluetooth Calling capability that allows users to take or reject calls directly from the watch. Users will also get over 150 watchfaces.

The smartwatch can be paired with the Dizo Fit app which can help users get detailed tracking data from the smartwatch. This Dizo watch offers more than 120 sports modes and health-monitoring features like sleep tracker, SpO2 tracker, heart rate monitor, drink water reminder, step counter, and more.

In terms of battery, the company claims that the smartwatch can offer up to 7 days of battery life.