comscore Dizo Watch R Talk, Dizo Watch D Talk with SpO2 monitor launched in India at less than 5k
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Dizo Watch R Talk Watch D Talk With Bluetooth Calling Launched In India Price Starts At Rs 3999
News

Dizo Watch R Talk, Watch D Talk launched in India at Rs 4,999, Rs 3,999 respectively

Wearables

Both the Dizo smartwatches come with features like a SpO2 monitor, heart rate tracker, sleep tracker and more.

Untitled design - 2022-09-09T101251.242

Realme’s Techlife brand Dizo launched the Dizo Watch R Talk and Dizo Watch D Talk in India. The highlight of the Dizo Watch R Talk includes a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED dial with an always-on-display feature, 360×360 resolution, and 500nits brightness. On the other hand, the Dizo Watch D Talk features a 1.8-inch (4.57 cm) square dial with 550 nits of high brightness and 240×286 resolution. Dizo Watch D Talk comes with Bluetooth calling capability. Also Read - Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

Dizo Watch R Talk, Dizo Watch D Talk pricing, availability

Dizo Watch R Talk is launched in India at Rs 4,999, however, as a part of an introductory offer, it will be available at Rs 3,799. It will be available in Grey and Black colours and will go on September 13 on Flipkart. Also Read - Realme C30s, scheduled to launch on September 14, might be priced at 7,999

Dizo Watch D Talk is launched at Rs 3,999 and Rs 2,799. It comes in Grey, Green and Black colour options. It will be available on Flipkart, starting September 16.

Dizo Watch R Talk specifications, features

Dizo Watch R Talk features a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED dial that offers 360×360 pixel resolution and 500 nits brightness. The smartwatch comes with a metal frame and supports the Always-On display feature. It also comes with 5ATM water resistance and 2D curved glass for protection and over 150 watchfaces.

Dizo Watch R Talk also offers more than 110 sports mode that include trekking, running, walking, swimming, treadmill and more. It also offers features like Drink reminder, sedentary reminder, breath training, menstrual cycle tracker and more.

In terms of other health features, the smartwatch comes with a sleep tracker, blood oxygen monitor and continuous heart rate tracker.

As for the battery, the smartwatch offers up to 12 days of battery life, as claimed by the company. This Dizo smartwatch takes up to 2 hours of time to fully charge.

Dizo Watch D Talk specifications, features

Dizo Watch D Talk sports a 1.8-inch square-shaped display that offers 550 nits of brightness. The highlight of the smartwatch includes Bluetooth Calling capability that allows users to take or reject calls directly from the watch. Users will also get over 150 watchfaces.

The smartwatch can be paired with the Dizo Fit app which can help users get detailed tracking data from the smartwatch. This Dizo watch offers more than 120 sports modes and health-monitoring features like sleep tracker, SpO2 tracker, heart rate monitor, drink water reminder, step counter, and more.

In terms of battery, the company claims that the smartwatch can offer up to 7 days of battery life.

  • Published Date: September 9, 2022 11:12 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future
Features
Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future
How to pre-register games on Google Play Store

How To

How to pre-register games on Google Play Store

How to create additional UPI ID in Google Pay

How To

How to create additional UPI ID in Google Pay

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max satellite connectivity explained

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max satellite connectivity explained

Apple's substitute for controversial notch is a playful Dynamic Island

Opinions

Apple's substitute for controversial notch is a playful Dynamic Island

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter Testing WhatsApp share Button on its platform, Watch Video for Details

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max satellite connectivity explained

Lava Probuds N11 with 42-hours battery life launched in India at Rs 1,499

Apple Far Out Event 2022 iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 new prices After iPhone 14 Series Launch

Realme C30s India pricing tipped online ahead of official launch

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Twitter Testing WhatsApp share Button on its platform

News

Twitter Testing WhatsApp share Button on its platform
Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Gets Cheaper after iPhone 14 Series Launch

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Gets Cheaper after iPhone 14 Series Launch
Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features
Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price