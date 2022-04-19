Dizo Watch S launched in India: Check price, specs availability

Realme’s TechLife brand, Dizo, today added another product to its portfolio. The company today launched the Dizo Watch S in India. It joins the league of other Dizo-branded smartwatches including Watch 2 Sports, Watch R, Watch 2 and Watch Pro in the company’s lineup. However, unlike all other smartwatches launched by the company, the newly launched Dizo Watch S comes with a rectangular design and curved edges. The smartwatch also comes with features such as over 150 watch faces and over 110 sports modes. Also Read - Realme Pad Mini teased in India ahead of official launch

Dizo Watch S price and availability

Coming to the price, the Dizo Watch S price costs Rs 2,299 in India. However, it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999 on its sale day. It will go on sale in India starting 12PM on April 26 via Flipkart. The newly launched smartwatch will be available in India in Classic Black, Golden Pink, and Silver Blue colour variants. Also Read - Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check if your device is on the list

Dizo Watch S specifications

Talking about the specifications, the Dizo Watch S comes with a 1.57-inch display with a peak brightness of 550 nits. It features a curved body and glass that is encased inside a metal frame. Dizo says that the watch comes with IP68 dust and water resistant coating and it can withstand water at a depth of up to 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes. On the battery front, the Dizo Watch S comes with a 200mAh battery that offers a battery life of up to 10 days on regular usage. The watch, as per the company, charges completely in two hours. Also Read - Exclusive: Realme to bring new C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Coming to the features, the Dizo Watch S offers over 110 indoor and outdoor sports modes and over 150 watch faces. It has a host of sensors to help users keep a track of their vitals. The list includes a real-time heart-rate sensor, an SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, a step counter, a calorie tracker, and a women’s health tracker. It also features support for a sedentary reminder and a drink water reminder.

In addition to this, users can also control their phones’ cameras, control music and answer or reject calls using the Dizo Watch S.