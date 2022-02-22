comscore Dizo Wireless Power earphones launched in India at Rs 1,399
Dizo Wireless Power earphones come with an 11.2mm Bass Boost driver that has a Bass Boost+ bass enhance feature. The earphones come with support for Bluetooth 5.2  and magnetic fast paring for connectivity.

Dizo, the first brand under Realme Techlife ecosystem, has launched Dizo Wireless Power earbuds in India at Rs 1,399. The highlights of the newly launched neckband include an 11.5mm bass boost driver, up to 18 hours of battery life, noise cancellation, and IPX4 water resistance. Dizo Wireless Power earbuds will be available for purchase in India starting February 25 on Flipkart and the company’s official website. Also Read - Realme to unveil world’s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28

Dizo Wireless Power earphones pricing, availability, sale offers

Dizo Wireless Power earphones are priced at Rs 1,399. However, as an introductory, you can purchase it for Rs 999 on Flipkart and Dizo’s website on February 25. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 8,000 to buy in India

In terms of colours, the neckband will be available in Violet Blue, Hunter Green, and Classic Black colour variants. Also Read - Realme Book Prime global, Indian launch to take place in April: Report

Dizo Wireless Power earphones specifications, features

Dizo Wireless Power earphones come with an 11.2mm Bass Boost driver that has a Bass Boost+ bass enhance feature. The earphones come with support for Bluetooth 5.2  and magnetic fast paring for connectivity. They also come with support for noise cancellation.

For water and dust resistance, the earphones come with an IPX4 rating. Dizo Wireless Power earphones also come with  88ms Super Low-Latency Gaming mode. Just like other earphones, these earphones also use Realme Link app. According to Dizo, “Made of soft TPU material, the neckband feels soft, durable, and flexible on the neck, which is ideal for prolonged use without causing any wear fatigue. The lightweight DIZO Wireless Power, which weighs 27.1g only, allows you to take work calls, play games, listen to music, exercise and even walk around in total comfort for long hours and the silicon tips only add to the comfort of its user.”

In terms of battery, Dizo Wireless Power earphones can offer up to 8 hours of music playback on a single charge, as claimed by the company. According to Dizo, the neckband supports fast charging and can deliver up to 2 hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charge.

  Published Date: February 22, 2022 4:08 PM IST

Best Sellers