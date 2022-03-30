comscore Dyson Zone headphones can purify air while playing music: Here's how
Dyson Zone headphones can purify air while playing music: Here's how

Dyson Zone features two large earcups connected via a metal-reinforced headband. The headphones also feature another band, which will cover the face of the wearer like a mask and act as an air purifier.

Dyson Zone

(Image: Dyson)

Dyson just unveiled a new product, named Dyson Zone. While the name does not give away the product, it is basically a pair of headphones with an in-built air purifier. The company claims that the device is a “set of noise-cancelling, high fidelity over-ear headphones which simultaneously delivers immersive sound to the ears, and purified airflow to the nose and mouth.” Also Read - Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review: Throne remains in the family

The company in a press note stated that the Dyson Zone “simultaneously tackles the urban issues of air quality and noise pollution.” Also Read - Valentine's Day special: Top gadgets that you can gift your girlfriend

Dyson Zone features two large earcups connected via a metal-reinforced headband. The headphones also feature another band, which will cover the face of the wearer like a mask and act as an air purifier. Also Read - Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum Cleaner launched in India with laser dust detection system

As of now, the company has only revealed the Zone headphones, with a release date set for later this fall. The company did not reveal any specific details like price or specifications.

The Zone headphones feature a miniaturised version of the company’s existing air filtration technology. The company has revealed that the device will pull in the air through each earpiece using a pair of tiny compressors, which it will then filter and pipe through the visor. The visor will be seated away from the user’s face, creating a bubble of clean air for the user to breathe. The company will also release an additional accessory, which can be clipped on in instances where the user needs full contact.

The visor will latch on using a series of magnets, and can be removed easily. It also consists of accelerometers to automatically adjust the airflow according to the activity being performed.

The company claims that Zone can filter up to 99 percent of particle pollution. The filters are not reusable and will require replacement after a year of use.

Coming to the headphones, it features three different modes for noise cancellation. In isolation mode, it will have active ANC, in conversation mode ANC will be disabled, and in the transparency mode it will filter out sounds like car horns and sirens. The headphones will charge over USB Type-C and will link to the Dyson Link app for controls and air quality information.

“Air pollution is a global problem – it affects us everywhere we go. In our homes, at school, at work and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike or by public or private transport. The Dyson Zone™ purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturised air pumps. After six years in development, we’re excited to deliver pure air and pure audio, anywhere,” said Dyson Chief Engineer, Jake Dyson.

  • Published Date: March 30, 2022 9:30 PM IST

