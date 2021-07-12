Exclusive: Realme Dizo to launch a smartwatch in India soon, could be an affordable one

Dizo is the first-ever brand under the Realme TechLife brand in India. The company recently launched two new audio products in the country. Dizo also launched two new feature phones including the Dizo Star 300 and the Dizo Star 500. We at BGR.in can confirm that Dizo will soon bring a smartwatch in the country and just like all its existing other products, the upcoming Dizo smartwatch could be an an affordable product. Also Read - Realme X7 Max gets virtual RAM expansion, improves cameras with latest update

With the upcoming Dizo smartwatch, the company could take on the likes of other affordable smartwatches from brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, among others. The price of the upcoming smartwatch remains unknown for the time being. Additionally, BGR.in can also confirm that Dizo is working to launch new audio products in the upcoming days. The company recently launched a TWS earbuds and neckband in India, these are also budget products.

Dizo also launched two new feature phones in the country including the Dizo Star 300 and the Dizo Star 500. As for the pricing, the Dizo Star 500 is available at Rs 1,799 while the Dizo Star 300 is priced at Rs 1,299. Both these feature phones are available at on Flipkart.

The Dizo Star 500 comes packed with a 2.8-inch non-touchscreen colour display. It includes a VGA (0.3-megapixel) camera on the back and an LED flashlight. The Dizo Star 500 offers 32MB of RAM and 32MB of internal storage with support for expandable microSD card support with up to 64GB. The phone supports Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu, among other Indian languages. It features a 1900mAh battery.

Dizo Star 300 comes packed with a 1.77-inch colour display without touch support. The phone includes a VGA (0.3-megapixel) camera on the back and an LED flashlight. It offers 32MB of RAM and 32MB of internal storage with support for expandable microSD card support with up to 64GB. The feature phone also supports features such as FM radio, Bluetooth, voice recorder, file manager, 3.5mm headphone jack, music player, among others. The Dizo Star 300 comes packed with a 2550mAh battery.