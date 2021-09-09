Facebook launches Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses along with new Facebook View app

Facebook has launched its first pair of smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica. The new glasses are a step in the direction of offering true augmented-reality spectacles. The new glasses have been named “Ray-Ban Stories” and will start at $299 (approximately Rs 21,988), with polarized and transition lens options being made available at a higher price point. Also Read - WhatsApp multi-device for iPad users in the works, release expected soon

The new Ray-Ban Stories glasses will allow its wearers to listen to music, take calls, capture photos and short videos, and share them across Facebook’s services using a companion app. Also Read - Facebook Messenger is getting this important WhatsApp-like feature

Ray-Ban Stories: Specifications, features

Ray-Ban Stories look pretty low-profile and will allow users to capture photos and videos with the help of two 5-megapixel cameras. Wearers will also be able to listen to music and attend phone calls using the in-frame speakers and microphone. The glasses weigh under 50 grams and will come with a leather hardshell charging case. The glasses are not waterproof, so you would have to be careful while using them.

The glasses will be required to be connected to an iOS or Android device for full functionality. However, users can still capture hundreds of photos or dozens of videos inside of the onboard memory, before being required to transfer the media to their phone via the Facebook View app.

The two onboard cameras would allow the users to add 3D effects to their photos and videos inside of the Facebook View app. And then they can upload them to any of Facebook’s services.

Users will be able to control the glasses using physical buttons like the capture button. There is also a touchpad on the right arm to perform functions like swiping to adjust the volume or answering a phone call. Facebook claims that the Ray-Ban Stories glasses along with the charging case will have an all-day battery life. The frames feature an LED light that will glow to indicate to the people around that the glasses are recording.

The glasses do not feature any in-lens displays like the competitor Snap Spectacles prototype. This is something we can expect to see in future versions.