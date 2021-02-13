Smartwatches have become an integral part of our lives and Facebook doesn’t seem to miss this opportunity to penetrate further into our personal lives. You must be wondering what I’m talking about here, right? Well, a new report coming from The Information states that Facebook, one of the biggest social media platforms, is working on a smartwatch now. Yes, you heard that just right. Also Read - Clubhouse clone from Facebook on the cards: Here are all the details

The report suggests that social media giant Facebook is developing a smartwatch. The smartwatch will reportedly allow users to send messages and offer health and fitness features. The report stated that this information has been revealed by people with direct knowledge of the device.

This isn't the first hardware product that the company is working on. Facebook has been foraying into the hardware sector in recent years by releasing products including the virtual reality headset Oculus and video chatting device Portal.

Facebook smartwatch details

With this smartwatch, Facebook will aim to take on the likes of Apple and Huawei, the brands that dominate this segment.

The report further noted that Facebook plans to start selling the upcoming Facebook smartwatch to the mass next year. However, we don’t know any specific launch timeline of the device yet. Probably, the social media giant will reveal official details about it soon.

The report revealed that the Facebook smartwatch will work via a cellular connection and let users send messages through its services. The watch will also allow users to connect to the services or hardware of health and fitness companies like Peloton Interactive.

Facebook hasn’t revealed any details related to the smartwatch yet. So, we must wait for the company to reveal official details related to the watch.