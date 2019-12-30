Youth fashion brand Fastrack has just launched its latest fitness band in the Indian market. The latest Fastrack-branded smart wearable to land in the market is the Fastrack Reflex Beat. Fastrack Reflex Beat is the first fitness band in the Indian market to come with the National Health Academy certification. The company also noted that the Fastrack Reflex Beat comes with an always-on heart rate monitor. Reflex Beat is programmed to record the heart rate of the user every 5 minutes by default. This data is saved in the Reflex app and users can inspect the recorded information at a later time.

Fastrack Reflex Beat details

According to the announcement, Fastrack has priced the Reflex Beat at an affordable Rs 2,195 point. Fastrack claims that the Reflex Beat can offer days of battery backup along with a number of other features. These features include activity tracking, 24-hour active sleep tracking, calendar alters, notifications, and more. The fitness tracker also features IPX6 water resistance for durability. Other features include vibration alarm, camera control, and “Find your Phone”. Users can also activate the sedentary reminder to ensure that the user gets up for an activity at regular intervals.

Watch: Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Ayushman Chiranewala, the Marketing Head at Fastrack issued a statement at the launch of the band. Chiranewala stated, “With each smart band introduced under Fastrack Reflex, we have endeavored to bring feasibility for the GenZ fashion. This generation is constantly on a lookout for tech-related, feature-rich products.” The company claims to fulfill the desire of new products and ease to use with Reflex Beat.

During the launch, Fastrack also highlighted an Indian Heart Study which found that Indians have an average resting heart rate of 80 beats per minute. This is higher than the required average of 72 beats per minute. An increased resting heart rate is a sign of an impending heart condition. Fastrack also claims that its Reflex Beat will allow users to keep a closer tab on the fitness of their hearts.