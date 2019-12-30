comscore Fastrack Reflex Beat with always-on heart rate monitor out | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Fastrack Reflex Beat with always-on heart rate monitor launched; price, specifications, and more
News

Fastrack Reflex Beat with always-on heart rate monitor launched; price, specifications, and more

Wearables

Fastrack Reflex Beat is the first fitness band in the Indian market to come with the National Health Academy certification. The company also noted that the Fastrack Reflex Beat comes with an always-on heart rate monitor.

  • Published: December 30, 2019 9:23 PM IST
Fastrack Reflex Beat

Youth fashion brand Fastrack has just launched its latest fitness band in the Indian market. The latest Fastrack-branded smart wearable to land in the market is the Fastrack Reflex Beat. Fastrack Reflex Beat is the first fitness band in the Indian market to come with the National Health Academy certification. The company also noted that the Fastrack Reflex Beat comes with an always-on heart rate monitor. Reflex Beat is programmed to record the heart rate of the user every 5 minutes by default. This data is saved in the Reflex app and users can inspect the recorded information at a later time.

Related Stories


Fastrack Reflex Beat details

According to the announcement, Fastrack has priced the Reflex Beat at an affordable Rs 2,195 point. Fastrack claims that the Reflex Beat can offer days of battery backup along with a number of other features. These features include activity tracking, 24-hour active sleep tracking, calendar alters, notifications, and more. The fitness tracker also features IPX6 water resistance for durability. Other features include vibration alarm, camera control, and “Find your Phone”. Users can also activate the sedentary reminder to ensure that the user gets up for an activity at regular intervals.

Watch: Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Ayushman Chiranewala, the Marketing Head at Fastrack issued a statement at the launch of the band. Chiranewala stated, “With each smart band introduced under Fastrack Reflex, we have endeavored to bring feasibility for the GenZ fashion. This generation is constantly on a lookout for tech-related, feature-rich products.” The company claims to fulfill the desire of new products and ease to use with Reflex Beat.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions: Color display and more upgrades

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions: Color display and more upgrades

During the launch, Fastrack also highlighted an Indian Heart Study which found that Indians have an average resting heart rate of 80 beats per minute. This is higher than the required average of 72 beats per minute. An increased resting heart rate is a sign of an impending heart condition. Fastrack also claims that its Reflex Beat will allow users to keep a closer tab on the fitness of their hearts.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 30, 2019 9:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Fastrack Reflex Beat with always-on heart rate monitor launched
Wearables
Fastrack Reflex Beat with always-on heart rate monitor launched
Realme ColorOS introduces content recommendation ads with an off button

News

Realme ColorOS introduces content recommendation ads with an off button

New Samsung patent reveals 'stretchable screen'

News

New Samsung patent reveals 'stretchable screen'

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200

Telecom

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200

New Rainbow Six Siege animation shows Indian operator Kali in action

Gaming

New Rainbow Six Siege animation shows Indian operator Kali in action

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Flex Review

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

Realme ColorOS introduces content recommendation ads with an off button

New Samsung patent reveals 'stretchable screen'

Realme X50 specifications and price leak online

B2GO X96s Android PC is as small as a pack of chewing gum

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro get December security patch

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fastrack Reflex Beat with always-on heart rate monitor launched

Wearables

Fastrack Reflex Beat with always-on heart rate monitor launched
Fastrack Reflex WAV launched with gesture control: Price and features

News

Fastrack Reflex WAV launched with gesture control: Price and features
Apple Watch saves another life by warning user about a heart problem

News

Apple Watch saves another life by warning user about a heart problem
Fastrack Reflex 2.0 fitness tracker launched

News

Fastrack Reflex 2.0 fitness tracker launched
Xiaomi Mi Band 3 fitness tracker launched in two variants

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 fitness tracker launched in two variants

हिंदी समाचार

Android 11 से हटाई जा सकती है 4GB वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग की लिमिट

Tata Sky सेट टॉप बॉक्स की कीमतों में इजाफा, अब 1,399 रुपये में खरीदें

2020 foldable phones: Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi और Huawei अगले साल करेंगी फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च

दुनिया का छोटा B2GO X96s Android PC लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Tesla ने अपनी पहली 'Made in China' Model 3 इलेक्ट्रिक सेडान को डिलीवर किया

News

Realme ColorOS introduces content recommendation ads with an off button
News
Realme ColorOS introduces content recommendation ads with an off button
New Samsung patent reveals 'stretchable screen'

News

New Samsung patent reveals 'stretchable screen'
Realme X50 specifications and price leak online

News

Realme X50 specifications and price leak online
B2GO X96s Android PC is as small as a pack of chewing gum

News

B2GO X96s Android PC is as small as a pack of chewing gum
Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro get December security patch

News

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro get December security patch