Fastrack has entered the smartwatch market by launching its first smartwatch: Fastrack Reflex Vox. The highlights of the newly launched smartwatch include inbuilt support for voice assistant Alexa, battery life of up to 10 days and a 1.69-inch HD screen. The smartwatch also comes with several health-related features like sleep tracking, blood oxygen tracking and more. It is launched at Rs 6,995 in India.

Fastrack Reflex Vox pricing, availability, sale offers

Fastrack Reflex Vox is launched at a price of Rs 6,995 in India. However, it will be available at Rs 4,995, down by Rs 2,000 as an introductory offer by the company. In terms of colour variants, Fastrack Reflex Vox is available in Carbon Black, Blazing Blue, Champagne Pink, and Flaming Red colour variants.

The smartwatch is available for purchase on Fastrack stores, World of Titan, authorised Titan dealer outlets, Fastrack website, Amazon, Shoppers stop and Lifestyle.

Fastrack Reflex Vox specifications and features

Fastrack Reflex Vox features a rectangular 1.69-inch HD screen and a crown on the right edge. It comes with support for Alexa that will allow users to perform tasks via simple voice commands. As per the company, it has more than 100 watchfaces and multi-sports mode.

In terms of features, the smartwatch comes with a heart rate tracker, sleep monitor, activity tracker, stress monitor, Spo2 monitor and a menstrual cycle tracker. The smartwatch also comes with music playback control, camera control, hydration alerts, and notifications alerts. As for the batter, Reflix Vox has a battery life of up to 10 days.

The smartwatch has interchangeable silicon straps that can be changed to match their outfits if they want.