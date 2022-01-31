comscore Fastrack Reflex Vox launched with Spo2 monitor, 10 days battery life and more
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Fastrack Reflex Vox smartwatch with 10-day battery life in India: Check specs, pricing, sale offers
News

Fastrack Reflex Vox smartwatch with 10-day battery life in India: Check specs, pricing, sale offers

Wearables

Fastrack Reflex Vox smartwatch comes with a heart rate tracker, sleep monitor, activity tracker, stress monitor, Spo2 monitor and a menstrual cycle tracker.

fastrack reflex vox

Fastrack has entered the smartwatch market by launching its first smartwatch: Fastrack Reflex Vox. The highlights of the newly launched smartwatch include inbuilt support for voice assistant Alexa, battery life of up to 10 days and a 1.69-inch HD screen. The smartwatch also comes with several health-related features like sleep tracking, blood oxygen tracking and more. It is launched at Rs 6,995 in India. Also Read - Fastrack Reflex Beat with always-on heart rate monitor launched; price, specifications, and more

Fastrack Reflex Vox pricing, availability, sale offers

Fastrack Reflex Vox is launched at a price of Rs 6,995 in India. However, it will be available at Rs 4,995, down by Rs 2,000 as an introductory offer by the company. In terms of colour variants, Fastrack Reflex Vox is available in Carbon Black, Blazing Blue, Champagne Pink, and Flaming Red colour variants. Also Read - Fastrack Reflex WAV launched with gesture control: Price and features

The smartwatch is available for purchase on Fastrack stores, World of Titan, authorised Titan dealer outlets, Fastrack website, Amazon, Shoppers stop and Lifestyle. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day sale: Fastrack Reflex 2.0 fitness tracker launched for Rs 1,995

Fastrack Reflex Vox specifications and features

Fastrack Reflex Vox features a rectangular 1.69-inch HD screen and a crown on the right edge. It comes with support for Alexa that will allow users to perform tasks via simple voice commands. As per the company, it has more than 100 watchfaces and multi-sports mode.

In terms of features, the smartwatch comes with a heart rate tracker, sleep monitor, activity tracker, stress monitor, Spo2 monitor and a menstrual cycle tracker. The smartwatch also comes with music playback control, camera control, hydration alerts, and notifications alerts. As for the batter, Reflix Vox has a battery life of up to 10 days.

The smartwatch has interchangeable silicon straps that can be changed to match their outfits if they want.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 31, 2022 11:18 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 13 mini can be purchased at Rs 50,050, down from Rs 69,900 on Flipkart
Deals
Apple iPhone 13 mini can be purchased at Rs 50,050, down from Rs 69,900 on Flipkart
WhatsApp new feature incoming, group admins to get more power very soon

Apps

WhatsApp new feature incoming, group admins to get more power very soon

Lenovo Legion Y7000P 2022 gaming laptop details revealed online: Check specifications, features, more

Laptops

Lenovo Legion Y7000P 2022 gaming laptop details revealed online: Check specifications, features, more

Fastrack Reflex Vox launched with Spo2 monitor, 10 days battery life and more

Wearables

Fastrack Reflex Vox launched with Spo2 monitor, 10 days battery life and more

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

Features

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lenovo Legion Y7000P 2022 gaming laptop details revealed online: Check specifications, features, more

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

Infinix Zero 5G India launch teased: Here s what we know so far

Vivo Y33s 5G key specifications, images, pricing leaked ahead on the official launch

Nearly all NFTs created for free on OpenSea are fake

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fastrack Reflex Vox launched with Spo2 monitor, 10 days battery life and more

Wearables

Fastrack Reflex Vox launched with Spo2 monitor, 10 days battery life and more
Fastrack Reflex Beat with always-on heart rate monitor launched

Wearables

Fastrack Reflex Beat with always-on heart rate monitor launched
Fastrack Reflex WAV launched with gesture control: Price and features

News

Fastrack Reflex WAV launched with gesture control: Price and features
Fastrack Reflex 2.0 fitness tracker launched

News

Fastrack Reflex 2.0 fitness tracker launched
The Fastrack Reflex looks good and gets the basics right, but falls short in some ways

News

The Fastrack Reflex looks good and gets the basics right, but falls short in some ways

हिंदी समाचार

सरकार कर रही बड़ी तैयारी! आधार, PAN, वोटर आई़डी, पासपोर्ट एक साथ होंगे लिंक

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: हिंदी और बंगला जैसी रीजनल भाषा में कर सकते हैं WhatsApp का यूज, जानें तरीका

Infinix Zero 5G भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशन का खुलासा

1 करोड़ प्राइज पूल वाले FFIC 2022 की डेट आई सामने, जाने पूरा शेड्यूल

OnePlus Nord 2T की लॉन्चिंग और भारत में कीमत लीक, 4500mAh बैटरी के साथ मिलेंगे ये दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Lenovo Legion Y7000P 2022 gaming laptop details revealed online: Check specifications, features, more
Laptops
Lenovo Legion Y7000P 2022 gaming laptop details revealed online: Check specifications, features, more
What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

Features

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022
Infinix Zero 5G India launch teased: Here s what we know so far

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G India launch teased: Here s what we know so far
Vivo Y33s 5G key specifications, images, pricing leaked ahead on the official launch

Mobiles

Vivo Y33s 5G key specifications, images, pricing leaked ahead on the official launch
Nearly all NFTs created for free on OpenSea are fake

News

Nearly all NFTs created for free on OpenSea are fake

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers