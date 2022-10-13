Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched at under Rs 2,000

Fire-Boltt on Thursday launched its latest smartwatch called Dazzle Plus. The new smartwatch borrows the same design as the previous smartwatches with a square dial. It comes with a 1.83-inch display with a curved display. One of the important features of the Fire-Boltt smartwatch is Bluetooth calling, which allows you to take calls without having to touch your phone.

“It is apt for youngsters who would love to flaunt it for its style and for adults who can use it to track their activity levels and maintain their fitness,” said Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, co-founders of Fire-Boltt.

The new Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus smartwatch has 60 sports modes, but the company has not revealed what these modes are. There is IP68 certification on the smartwatch, so if you want to use it while swimming or taking a shower, it can withstand it.

The other feature includes SpO2 Monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring. It also enables camera control, and music control and comes with features like an alarm, timer, and smartwatch control. Moreover, the smartwatch is equipped with a Smart assistant that gives weather updates, sedentary reminders, and water reminders.

The smartwatch is available in black, blue, gold, silver, and black gold colours, and it has a strong battery life of 5-8 days on normal usage and 30 days on standby, the company added. The Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus costs Rs 1,599 and will be available to buy from Amazon.

— Written with inputs from IANS