Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 smartwatch has debuted in India at a price of Rs 1,899. The highlights of the smartwatch include a 1.3-inch touchscreen display, blood oxygen monitor (SpO2), more than 30 sports modes and up to 7 days of battery life. The company claims that the smartwatch can last up to 25 days on standby. The newly launched smartwatch comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The smartwatch also comes with in-built games.

The smartwatch is currently available for purchase on the Amazon India website. It comes in three black, blue and pink colour options.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 specifications, features

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 features a rectangular 1.3-inch touch screen display that comes with 240×240 pixels resolution. The smartwatch comes with a physical button on the edge that helps with navigation. Users can change between several watch faces via the Da Fit app that is available for both Android and iOS users.

The smartwatch supports 30 sports modes that include walking, cycling, football, aerobics, running, badminton, hiking and skipping and so on. In terms of features, it also comes with an alarm, menstrual reminders, stopwatch, smart notifications, and weather updates. Users can even control music and camera on the smartphone via this smartwatch. The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 supports a heart rate tracker, sleep tracker and a steps counter.

The smartwatch comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Additionally, the smartwatch also allows users to play games like 2048 and Young Bird on the watch.

In terms of battery, the smartwatch comes with 7-day battery life. It can last up to 25-days on standby on a single charge.

For the unversed, this week Realme’s Dizo has also launched its Dizo Watch R smartwatch along with Dizo Buds Z Pro in India at a price of Rs 3,999. It will go on sale on January 11 at 12 pm on Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 3,499.