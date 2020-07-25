Fitbit Charge 3 update brings Fitbit Charge 4 features

Users of the Fitbit Charge 3 wearable fitness tracker are now receiving an update with version 1.88.11. The update is reportedly a major one and will bring in some key features from the higher-end Fitbit Charge 4 band. Check out what is new with the new Charge 3 update below. Also Read - Google tells EU Commission it won't use Fitbit health data

Fitbit Charge 3 new features

Fitbit Charge 3 users can now set a Smart Wake alarm through the device itself without having to open up the app on the smartphone. The second feature is in the screen timeout settings. Users can now set a longer timeout of the screen on the Charge 3 through the app. Also Read - Fitbit Heart Study kicks off ahead of ECG feature approval by FDA

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – July 24

The Agenda app on the Fitbit Charge 3 band will now let you quickly add new events or meetings in your calendar. Meanwhile, Sleep Mode and DND toggles have also been made more accessible with the new update. Charge 3 users can now find the toggles in the quick settings menu and can switch them on or off the go. The new Fitbit Charge 3 update also brings new watch faces in the Fitbit Clock gallery for the Fitbit Charge 3. Ther is also now support for 6 new languages. These include Indonesian, Brazilian, Portuguese, Czech, Romanian, Russian, and Polish. Also Read - Fitbit launches COVID-19 resource hub for its users

In other news, Fitbit also launched its COVID-19 resource hub for users back in April. This will provide quick access to all the important information, resources, and details to combat ongoing global pandemic coronavirus. Fitbit users can access this new tab in the Fitbit app on their smartphone.

Note that this new information resource hub is not available to all Fitbit users at the time. Currently, Fitbit users in 16 countries can access this tab if they have set the smartphone language to English. The company shared information regarding this new hub in a dedicated blog post on its website. In addition, the company also confirmed that this hub will soon roll out to more countries across other languages. Users can access the tab by tapping on the “+” shaped “Health” symbol in the bottom left corner of the app.