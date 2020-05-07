comscore Fitbit Heart Study kicks off ahead of ECG approval by FDA | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Fitbit Heart Study kicks off ahead of ECG feature approval by FDA
News

Fitbit Heart Study kicks off ahead of ECG feature approval by FDA

Wearables

Check out all about the large-scale Fitbit Heart Study and whether you are eligible to take part in it.

  • Published: May 7, 2020 12:23 PM IST
fitbit-versa-2-review-bgr-4

Wearable brand Fitbit recently completed clinical trials of its own ECG technology. The company is now launching a large-scale study seeking FDA approval. The brand Fitbit Heart Study is part of what the company calls a “broader commitment to heart health,”. Fitbit is looking to attract thousands of users to opt into tracking and detecting heart rhythms on their wearables. Also Read - Fitbit launches COVID-19 resource hub for its users

Fitbit also confirmed recently that it “has made significant progress in the development of a new electrocardiogram (ECG) feature for spot detection of Afib”. Moreover, the brand mentions that “the Fitbit ECG feature is designed to support those who want to screen themselves for possible Afib and record an ECG trace they can review with their doctor”. Also Read - Fitbit Charge 4 with built-in GPS, heart rate monitor launched: Price, features

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

After a successful clinical trial, and ahead of the launch of the ECG feature, the company is enrolling volunteers in the new study. Users who opt into the study will have the PPG technology on the back of their Fitbit devices to measure the rate of blood flow from the user’s wrist. But those who enrolled in the Fitbit Heart Study will have a newer algorithm look into their device’s data, looking for irregularities. Also Read - Fitbit Oxygen variation graph feature now available; details

If any such irregularity is found on the user, he/she will get alerted via a notification and will be connected with a doctor for a virtual appointment for free. Further, the user may receive an ECG patch via mail to confirm their result. Afib detection is one of the few areas where Fitbit has been falling behind competitor Apple. Apple brought ECG as a feature to the Apple Watch Series 5. Fitbit, however, has mentioned that the focus on Afib is only one part of the company’s approach to heart health.

Fitbit Versa Lite Review: Hits some, misses others

Also Read

Fitbit Versa Lite Review: Hits some, misses others

Who can be a part of Fitbit Heart Study?

The Fitbit Heat Study will be open to users of the Fitbit Charge 3, Charge 4, Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ionic. The Fitbit Versa, Versa 2, and Versa Lite devices are also supported. To enroll, users must belong to the USA and be over 22 years in age.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 7, 2020 12:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini to use Apple AR for new Supercar unveiling in 360 degree on your iPhone or iPad
News
Lamborghini to use Apple AR for new Supercar unveiling in 360 degree on your iPhone or iPad
Realme Narzo 10 India launch on May 11: Live stream details, expected price, specs

News

Realme Narzo 10 India launch on May 11: Live stream details, expected price, specs

Valorant Beta is now live in Korea, Latin America and Brazil

Gaming

Valorant Beta is now live in Korea, Latin America and Brazil

Facebook Oversight Board selects first 20 members

News

Facebook Oversight Board selects first 20 members

Facebook's Discover app offers free web browsing data

News

Facebook's Discover app offers free web browsing data

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Lamborghini to use Apple AR for new Supercar unveiling in 360 degree on your iPhone or iPad

Realme Narzo 10 India launch on May 11: Live stream details, expected price, specs

Facebook Oversight Board selects first 20 members

Facebook's Discover app offers free web browsing data

Airtel Xstream Fiber lets you save Rs 600 per month on annual plan: Here's how

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fitbit Heart Study kicks off ahead of ECG approval by FDA

Wearables

Fitbit Heart Study kicks off ahead of ECG approval by FDA
Lamborghini to use Apple AR for new Supercar unveiling in 360 degree on your iPhone or iPad

News

Lamborghini to use Apple AR for new Supercar unveiling in 360 degree on your iPhone or iPad
Apple iPhone SE 2020 teardown reveals how the Taptic Engine works

News

Apple iPhone SE 2020 teardown reveals how the Taptic Engine works
Google Pixel 4A teased in new screenshot

News

Google Pixel 4A teased in new screenshot
Twitter experiment helps users rethink offensive messages

News

Twitter experiment helps users rethink offensive messages

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola Razr स्मार्टफोन की खरीद पर दूसरा Motorola Razr मिलेगा फ्री, जानें पूरा ऑफर

5 कैमरे के साथ नोकिया लॉन्च कर सकती है ये मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन, दमदार होगी परफॉर्मेंस

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A भारत में 11 मई को होंगे लॉन्च, इवेंट को यहां क्लिक कर देखें लाइव

शाओमी भारत में लॉन्च करेगा Mi Box, नॉन स्मार्ट टीवी को पर ले पाएंगे Smart TV का मजा

Xiaomi इंडिया वेबसाइट ने POCO M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9 और Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन की पुष्टि की, जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Lamborghini to use Apple AR for new Supercar unveiling in 360 degree on your iPhone or iPad
News
Lamborghini to use Apple AR for new Supercar unveiling in 360 degree on your iPhone or iPad
Realme Narzo 10 India launch on May 11: Live stream details, expected price, specs

News

Realme Narzo 10 India launch on May 11: Live stream details, expected price, specs
Facebook Oversight Board selects first 20 members

News

Facebook Oversight Board selects first 20 members
Facebook's Discover app offers free web browsing data

News

Facebook's Discover app offers free web browsing data
Airtel Xstream Fiber lets you save Rs 600 per month on annual plan: Here's how

News

Airtel Xstream Fiber lets you save Rs 600 per month on annual plan: Here's how