Fitbit Heart Study kicks off ahead of ECG approval by FDA

Wearable brand Fitbit recently completed clinical trials of its own ECG technology. The company is now launching a large-scale study seeking FDA approval. The brand Fitbit Heart Study is part of what the company calls a “broader commitment to heart health,”. Fitbit is looking to attract thousands of users to opt into tracking and detecting heart rhythms on their wearables. Also Read - Fitbit launches COVID-19 resource hub for its users

Fitbit also confirmed recently that it “has made significant progress in the development of a new electrocardiogram (ECG) feature for spot detection of Afib”. Moreover, the brand mentions that “the Fitbit ECG feature is designed to support those who want to screen themselves for possible Afib and record an ECG trace they can review with their doctor”. Also Read - Fitbit Charge 4 with built-in GPS, heart rate monitor launched: Price, features

After a successful clinical trial, and ahead of the launch of the ECG feature, the company is enrolling volunteers in the new study. Users who opt into the study will have the PPG technology on the back of their Fitbit devices to measure the rate of blood flow from the user’s wrist. But those who enrolled in the Fitbit Heart Study will have a newer algorithm look into their device’s data, looking for irregularities. Also Read - Fitbit Oxygen variation graph feature now available; details

If any such irregularity is found on the user, he/she will get alerted via a notification and will be connected with a doctor for a virtual appointment for free. Further, the user may receive an ECG patch via mail to confirm their result. Afib detection is one of the few areas where Fitbit has been falling behind competitor Apple. Apple brought ECG as a feature to the Apple Watch Series 5. Fitbit, however, has mentioned that the focus on Afib is only one part of the company’s approach to heart health.

Who can be a part of Fitbit Heart Study?

The Fitbit Heat Study will be open to users of the Fitbit Charge 3, Charge 4, Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ionic. The Fitbit Versa, Versa 2, and Versa Lite devices are also supported. To enroll, users must belong to the USA and be over 22 years in age.