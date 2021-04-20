Fitbit has announced the launch of Luxe, its latest fitness tracker for women with a jewellery-like design. Fitbit is calling the Luxe a fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker, which comes in a bracelet design.

Fitbit has also partnered with the Laguna Beach-based jewellery brand, Gorjana for the Fitbit Luxe Special Edition. The Special Edition sports an adjustable gold stainless steel Parker Link Bracelet, which makes the fitness tracker look like a piece of jewellery.

The Parker Link Bracelet is can also be bought as a separate accessory in platinum and soft gold stainless steel. In addition, the Fitbit Luxe Special Edition also comes with a peony classic band.

Fitbit Luxe: Price in India, availability

In India, the Fitbit Luxe is priced starting at Rs 10,999. The Fitbit Luxe Special Edition comes at Rs 17,999. Fitbit will also bundle the Fitbit Premium subscription for free for the first six months for new buyers, after which the service will be available at Rs 99 per month or Rs 999 per year.

Fitbit Luxe will be available in colour options of graphite, platinum, and soft gold. It comes with a silicon band, which are detachable. The platinum and soft gold band colours sport high polish, mirror finish.

In the US, Fitbit Luxe is up for pre-orders for a price of $149.95, which is around Rs 11,200 on conversion. The Fitbit Luxe Special Edition can be pre-ordered for a price of $199.95, which is around Rs 14,900.

Fitbit Luxe: Specifications and features

Fitbit Luxe is made using the metal injection moulding design process to transform stainless steel into a gentle shape for 24/7 wearability. The fitness tracker is compatible with devices running iOS 13.3 or higher and Android 8.0 or higher.

Fitbit Luxe sports a touchscreen AMOLED display. Thanks to an ambient light sensor, the screen brightness automatically adjusts in daylight to the dimness. It offers 20 different on-wrist exercise modes such as spinning, tennis, golf, pilates, running, biking, and more.

Among key features of Fitbit Luxe are 24×7 heart rate monitoring, all-day steps, distance tracking, and calories burned, menstrual health tracking, as well as sleep monitoring.

Fitbit Luxe also offers stress management tools to monitor stress and over 100 mindfulness sessions for Premium members. The sessions are from popular brands like Aaptiv, Aura, Breethe and Ten Percent Happier.

Fitbit Luxe is water-resistant for up to 50 metres. In terms of battery, it is said to last for up to five days. It supports Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. Sensors on the Fitbit Luxe include a 3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate monitor, vibration motor, red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring.