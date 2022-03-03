comscore Fitbit recalls over one million Ionic smartwatches globally over burn risk
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Fitbit recalls over one million Ionic smartwatches over burn risk
News

Fitbit recalls over one million Ionic smartwatches over burn risk

Wearables

Fitbit is offering a refund of $299 to the Fitbit Ionic users in the US.

Fitbit Ionic

Image: Fitbit

Fitbit is recalling select Ionic smartwatches globally over risk of burn hazard. The company in its recall notice said that the battery of its Fitbit Ionic smartwatch can overheat, which in turn poses a burn hazard to the users. Also Read - Fitbit Charge 5 review: A chic fitness band with top-notch health features

The decision to recall around one million Fitbit Ionic in the US and 693,000 that were sold internationally comes after the company received at least 115 reports in the US and 59 reports internationally owing to the battery in the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch overheating. Out of these, 78 reports in the US were burn injuries including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns. Internationally, the company received 40 reports of burn injuries, US Consumer Product Safety Commission said. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Best tech gifts for men if budget is no bar

Notably, Fitbit hasn’t recalled all models of its Fitbit Ionic smartwatch. The company is recalling select models in specific colour variants. The list includes Fitbit Ionic smartwatches model numbers – Ionic FB503CPBU in Slate Blue and Burnt Orange colour variants, Ionic FB503GYBK in Charcoal and Smoke Gray colour variants, Ionic FB503WTGY in Blue Gray and Silver Gray colour variants, and Ionic FB503WTNV Adidas edition and Ink Blue & Ice Gray and Silver Gray colour variants. Also Read - Smartwatches with ECG in India: Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Series Watch 7 and more

In order to mitigate the situation, Fitbit is offering a refund of $299 to the Fitbit Ionic users in the US. “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device. Upon receipt of the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299. Fitbit will also provide participating consumers with a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices,” the commission wrote.

Fitbit Ionic users in India can visit help.fitbit.com/en_US/ionic to get a refund for their devices in India. The company told Gadgets360 that it would refund equivalent of $299 (Rs 22,670 approximately) to the affected users who opt for a refund in the country.

Fitbit launched its Fitbit Ionic smartwatch back in 2017 and it stopped the production of the device in 2020.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 3, 2022 1:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Kia to launch 14 electric cars in next five years: Check details
Electric Vehicle
Kia to launch 14 electric cars in next five years: Check details
Ukraine crisis: EA removes Russian teams from FIFA 22, NHL 22 video games

Gaming

Ukraine crisis: EA removes Russian teams from FIFA 22, NHL 22 video games

Fitbit recalls over one million Ionic smartwatches over burn risk

Wearables

Fitbit recalls over one million Ionic smartwatches over burn risk

Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch color, and storage leaks: Here s what we know so far

News

Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch color, and storage leaks: Here s what we know so far

Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple s Spring event next week? Here s everything we know

Features

Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple s Spring event next week? Here s everything we know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Kia to launch 14 electric cars in next five years: Check details

Ukraine crisis: EA removes Russian teams from FIFA 22, NHL 22 video games

Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch color, and storage leaks: Here s what we know so far

Amazon shuts 68 retail stores to focus on grocery chain

Facebook is shutting down its college social network, Campus

Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple s Spring event next week? Here s everything we know

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fitbit recalls over one million Ionic smartwatches over burn risk

Wearables

Fitbit recalls over one million Ionic smartwatches over burn risk
Fitbit Charge 5 review: A fitness band that has it all, sort of

Reviews

Fitbit Charge 5 review: A fitness band that has it all, sort of
Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more

Wearables

Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more
Google Wear OS updated at I/O 2021, co-developed with Samsung and Fitbit

Wearables

Google Wear OS updated at I/O 2021, co-developed with Samsung and Fitbit
Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker announced in India

Wearables

Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker announced in India

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी लेकर आई 12GB RAM वाला एक और स्मार्टफोन, मिलते हैं कमाल के फीचर्स

OnePlus Nord 3 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 150W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट

फ्री फायर मैक्स के लेटेस्ट रिडीम कोड्स दिलाएंगे ये खास आइटम, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

इस स्मार्टवॉच को पहनने से जल रहे थे लोगों के हाथ, कंपनी ने मंगाया वापस

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12 को सस्ते में खरीदने का मौका, मिल रहा धांसू ऑफर

Latest Videos

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Features

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts
MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India

News

MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India
Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Features

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

News

Kia to launch 14 electric cars in next five years: Check details
Electric Vehicle
Kia to launch 14 electric cars in next five years: Check details
Ukraine crisis: EA removes Russian teams from FIFA 22, NHL 22 video games

Gaming

Ukraine crisis: EA removes Russian teams from FIFA 22, NHL 22 video games
Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch color, and storage leaks: Here s what we know so far

News

Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch color, and storage leaks: Here s what we know so far
Amazon shuts 68 retail stores to focus on grocery chain

News

Amazon shuts 68 retail stores to focus on grocery chain
Facebook is shutting down its college social network, Campus

Apps

Facebook is shutting down its college social network, Campus

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers