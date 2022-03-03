Fitbit is recalling select Ionic smartwatches globally over risk of burn hazard. The company in its recall notice said that the battery of its Fitbit Ionic smartwatch can overheat, which in turn poses a burn hazard to the users. Also Read - Fitbit Charge 5 review: A chic fitness band with top-notch health features

The decision to recall around one million Fitbit Ionic in the US and 693,000 that were sold internationally comes after the company received at least 115 reports in the US and 59 reports internationally owing to the battery in the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch overheating. Out of these, 78 reports in the US were burn injuries including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns. Internationally, the company received 40 reports of burn injuries, US Consumer Product Safety Commission said. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Best tech gifts for men if budget is no bar

Notably, Fitbit hasn’t recalled all models of its Fitbit Ionic smartwatch. The company is recalling select models in specific colour variants. The list includes Fitbit Ionic smartwatches model numbers – Ionic FB503CPBU in Slate Blue and Burnt Orange colour variants, Ionic FB503GYBK in Charcoal and Smoke Gray colour variants, Ionic FB503WTGY in Blue Gray and Silver Gray colour variants, and Ionic FB503WTNV Adidas edition and Ink Blue & Ice Gray and Silver Gray colour variants. Also Read - Smartwatches with ECG in India: Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Series Watch 7 and more

In order to mitigate the situation, Fitbit is offering a refund of $299 to the Fitbit Ionic users in the US. “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device. Upon receipt of the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299. Fitbit will also provide participating consumers with a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices,” the commission wrote.

Fitbit Ionic users in India can visit help.fitbit.com/en_US/ionic to get a refund for their devices in India. The company told Gadgets360 that it would refund equivalent of $299 (Rs 22,670 approximately) to the affected users who opt for a refund in the country.

Fitbit launched its Fitbit Ionic smartwatch back in 2017 and it stopped the production of the device in 2020.