Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 now available for purchase in India: Price, specs and more

Buyers will get six months of Fitbit Premium membership on the purchase of these three devices.

Untitled design - 2022-09-29T165020.981

Fitbit Verse 2

Fitbit launched its Sense 2, Versa 4 and Inspire 3 fitness wearables in India last month. The three health-related Fitbit products are finally available for purchase in the country starting today. For the unversed, Sense 2 and Versa 4 are smartwatches whereas Inspire 3 is a fitness band. Buyers will get six months of Fitbit Premium membership on the purchase of these three devices. Also Read - Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 launched in India: Check price, specs, features

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 price, sale offers

The Fitbit Sense 2 comes in Shadow Grey / Graphite Aluminium, Lunar White / Platinum Aluminium and Blue Mist / Soft Gold Aluminium colour variants and it is priced at Rs 24,999. Also Read - Fitbit to launch its Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches today

The Fitbit Versa 4 comes in Black / Graphite Aluminium, Waterfall Blue/ Platinum Aluminium, Pink Sand/ Copper Rose Aluminium and Beet Juice/ Copper Rose Aluminium, and it costs Rs 20,499 in India.

Lastly, the Fitbit Inspire 3 comes in Midnight Zen / Black, Lilac Bliss / Black and Morning Glow / Black colour variants and it costs Rs 8,999 in India.

All three devices are now available for purchase on the company’s website and Amazon India. On Amazon, buyers can get a discount of up to Rs 1,500 on SBI Credit cards.

Fitbit Sense 2 specifications, features

Fitbit Sense 2 comes with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, walk/run detection, sleep tracking and stress tracking. It also comes with a new Sleep Profile feature that uses 10 sleep metrics to show users what type of sleeper they are, spot key patterns and helps them improve their sleep quality.

Fitbit Sense 2

The Fitbit Sense successor comes with a new Body Response sensor to track continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) for all-day stress management right from users’ wrist. Along with cEDA, it uses metrics like heart rate, heart rate variability and skin temperature to help users better understand when their body experiences potential signs of stress. “That way, you can be aware of your potential triggers and create a stress management practice to build your resilience over time,” the company says.

The Sense 2 runs the new Fitbit OS and it is compatible with both iOS and Android. As far as battery is concerned, it offers more than six days of battery life and fast charging technology. Fitbit says that 12 minutes of charge is capable of giving users one day worth of battery life.

Fitbit Versa 4 specifications, features

Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch offers more than 40 exercise modes including new options such as HIIT, weight lifting, CrossFit and dance and over 1,000 workouts with Premium. It features a built-in GPS that eliminates the need for users to carry their smartphones during their workouts. It also comes with features such as Active Zone Minutes and in-the-moment heart rate zone alerts that will help users track how their effort is adding up.

The Fitbit Versa 4 also runs the new Fitbit OS and it is compatible with both iOS and Android.

Fitbit Inspire 3 specifications, features

Fitbit Inspire 3, in addition to featuring support for 24/7 like activity, sedentary reminders, alarm clock heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring features, that were available in older versions of Inspire fitness tracker also comes with new features such as Active Zone Minutes, calories burned, distance, heart rate and steps.

fitbit inspire 3, fitbit

Fitbit Inspire 3

It also features a Health Metrics Dashboard where users will be able to track how their breathing rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature, oxygen saturation (SpO2) and resting heart rate respond to different situations, like alcohol, altitude, caffeine or a cold.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is water resistant up to 50 meters and it offers over three days of battery life.

  • Published Date: September 29, 2022 5:23 PM IST
