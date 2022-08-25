comscore Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 arrive in India: Here’s how much they cost
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Fitbit Sense 2 Versa 4 Inspire 3 Launched In India Check Price Specs Features
News

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 launched in India: Check price, specs, features

Wearables

As far as availability is concerned, Fitbit says that Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches and Inspire 3 fitness tracker will be available in India in fall this year.

Fitbit

Image: Google

Fitbit has officially added three new smartwatches and fitness trackers to its portfolio. The company has launched the Fitbit Sense 2 and the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatches and the Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker. These devices are successors to the original Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches and Inspire 2 tracker that were launched back in 2020 and they come with six months of Fitbit Premium membership. Also Read - Google, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Apple: Which company collects most data?

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the Fitbit Sense 2 comes in Shadow Grey / Graphite Aluminium, Lunar White / Platinum Aluminium and Blue Mist / Soft Gold Aluminium colour variants and it is priced at Rs 24,999. Also Read - How to back up data on your Android Device using Google Account: A step-by-step guide

The Fitbit Versa 4, on the other hand, comes in Black / Graphite Aluminium, Waterfall Blue/ Platinum Aluminium, Pink Sand/ Copper Rose Aluminium and Beet Juice/ Copper Rose Aluminium and it costs Rs 20,499 in India. Also Read - Fitbit to launch its Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches today

Lastly, the Fitbit Inspire 3 comes in Midnight Zen / Black, Lilac Bliss / Black and Morning Glow / Black colour variants and it costs Rs 8,999 in India.

As far as availability is concerned, Fitbit said that these fitness wearables will be available in India in the fall this year.

Fitbit Sense 2

Coming to the features, the Fitbit Sense 2 comes with a host of new features. In addition to features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, walk/run detection, sleep tracking and stress tracking, the Fitbit Sense 2 also get a new Sleep Profile feature that uses 10 sleep metrics to show users what type of sleeper they are, spot key patterns and help them improve their sleep quality. Users can also see how well their body is handling stress with the Stress Management Score.

The Fitbit Sense successor comes with a new Body Response sensor to track continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) for all-day stress management right from users’ wrist. Along with cEDA, it uses metrics like heart rate, heart rate variability and skin temperature to help users better understand when their body experiences potential signs of stress. “That way, you can be aware of your potential triggers and create a stress management practice to build your resilience over time,” the company says. Additionally, Sense 2 features Body Response notification that recommends different ways to manage stress in the moment including mood logging, guided breathing, mindfulness sessions, on-wrist or in the Fitbit app.

Fitbit said that soon users will be able to access Google Maps and Google Wallet using Sense 2.

The newly announced Sense 2 runs the new Fitbit OS and it is compatible with both iOS and Android. As far as battery is concerned, it offers more than six days of battery life and fast charging technology. Fitbit says that 12 minutes of charge is capable of giving users one day worth of battery life.

Fitbit Versa 4

Talking about the Versa 4 smartwatch, it offers more than 40 exercise modes including new options such as HIIT, weight lifting, CrossFit and dance and over 1,000 workouts with Premium. It features built-in GPS that eliminates the need for users to carry their smartphones as the workout. It also comes with features such as Active Zone Minutes and in-the-moment heart rate zone alerts that will help users track how their effort is adding up.

The Fitbit Versa 4 runs the new Fitbit OS and it is compatible with both iOS and Android. Soon, the smartwatch will get support for Google Maps and Google Wallet just like Sense 2.

Fitbit Inspire 3

Lastly, the Fitbit Inspire 3, in addition to featuring support for 24/7 like activity, sedentary reminders, alarm clock heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring features, that were available in older versions of Inspire fitness tracker also comes with new features such as Active Zone Minutes, calories burned, distance, heart rate and steps.

It also features a Health Metrics Dashboard where users will be able to track how their breathing rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature, oxygen saturation (SpO2) and resting heart rate respond to different situations, like alcohol, altitude, caffeine or a cold.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 water resistant up to 50 meters and it offers over three days of battery life.

  • Published Date: August 25, 2022 10:32 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, 25 August 2022: Check out the latest active codes here
Gaming
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, 25 August 2022: Check out the latest active codes here
Which company collects the most data? The answer will surprise you

News

Which company collects the most data? The answer will surprise you

iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2 and Watch Series 8 to be launched at Apple's Far Out event on September 7

Mobiles

iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2 and Watch Series 8 to be launched at Apple's Far Out event on September 7

Indian social media app Koo introduces new Topics feature in 10 languages

Apps

Indian social media app Koo introduces new Topics feature in 10 languages

Hyundai, Kia asks some of its SUV users to stop parking their cars in their homes

automobile

Hyundai, Kia asks some of its SUV users to stop parking their cars in their homes

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 arrive in India: Here s how much they cost

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, 25 August 2022: Check out the latest active codes here

Which company collects the most data? The answer will surprise you

iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2 and Watch Series 8 to be launched at Apple's Far Out event on September 7

Indian social media app Koo introduces new Topics feature in 10 languages

iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

How To View Instagram Stories Secretly watch quick trick, Check out

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details

News

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details
Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details

News

Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details
OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More

News

OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More
Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly

Features

Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly