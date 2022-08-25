Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 arrive in India: Here s how much they cost

Fitbit has officially added three new smartwatches and fitness trackers to its portfolio. The company has launched the Fitbit Sense 2 and the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatches and the Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker. These devices are successors to the original Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches and Inspire 2 tracker that were launched back in 2020 and they come with six months of Fitbit Premium membership. Also Read - Google, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Apple: Which company collects most data?

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the Fitbit Sense 2 comes in Shadow Grey / Graphite Aluminium, Lunar White / Platinum Aluminium and Blue Mist / Soft Gold Aluminium colour variants and it is priced at Rs 24,999.

The Fitbit Versa 4, on the other hand, comes in Black / Graphite Aluminium, Waterfall Blue/ Platinum Aluminium, Pink Sand/ Copper Rose Aluminium and Beet Juice/ Copper Rose Aluminium and it costs Rs 20,499 in India.

Lastly, the Fitbit Inspire 3 comes in Midnight Zen / Black, Lilac Bliss / Black and Morning Glow / Black colour variants and it costs Rs 8,999 in India.

As far as availability is concerned, Fitbit said that these fitness wearables will be available in India in the fall this year.

Fitbit Sense 2

Coming to the features, the Fitbit Sense 2 comes with a host of new features. In addition to features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, walk/run detection, sleep tracking and stress tracking, the Fitbit Sense 2 also get a new Sleep Profile feature that uses 10 sleep metrics to show users what type of sleeper they are, spot key patterns and help them improve their sleep quality. Users can also see how well their body is handling stress with the Stress Management Score.

The Fitbit Sense successor comes with a new Body Response sensor to track continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) for all-day stress management right from users’ wrist. Along with cEDA, it uses metrics like heart rate, heart rate variability and skin temperature to help users better understand when their body experiences potential signs of stress. “That way, you can be aware of your potential triggers and create a stress management practice to build your resilience over time,” the company says. Additionally, Sense 2 features Body Response notification that recommends different ways to manage stress in the moment including mood logging, guided breathing, mindfulness sessions, on-wrist or in the Fitbit app.

Fitbit said that soon users will be able to access Google Maps and Google Wallet using Sense 2.

The newly announced Sense 2 runs the new Fitbit OS and it is compatible with both iOS and Android. As far as battery is concerned, it offers more than six days of battery life and fast charging technology. Fitbit says that 12 minutes of charge is capable of giving users one day worth of battery life.

Fitbit Versa 4

Talking about the Versa 4 smartwatch, it offers more than 40 exercise modes including new options such as HIIT, weight lifting, CrossFit and dance and over 1,000 workouts with Premium. It features built-in GPS that eliminates the need for users to carry their smartphones as the workout. It also comes with features such as Active Zone Minutes and in-the-moment heart rate zone alerts that will help users track how their effort is adding up.

The Fitbit Versa 4 runs the new Fitbit OS and it is compatible with both iOS and Android. Soon, the smartwatch will get support for Google Maps and Google Wallet just like Sense 2.

Fitbit Inspire 3

Lastly, the Fitbit Inspire 3, in addition to featuring support for 24/7 like activity, sedentary reminders, alarm clock heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring features, that were available in older versions of Inspire fitness tracker also comes with new features such as Active Zone Minutes, calories burned, distance, heart rate and steps.

It also features a Health Metrics Dashboard where users will be able to track how their breathing rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature, oxygen saturation (SpO2) and resting heart rate respond to different situations, like alcohol, altitude, caffeine or a cold.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 water resistant up to 50 meters and it offers over three days of battery life.