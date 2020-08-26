Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 wearables launched

Wearable brand Fitbit recently launched three wearables, the Fitbit Versa 3, Inspire 2, and the all-new Fitbit Sense smartwatch. The Sense is reportedly the brand’s most advanced smartwatch yet. Meanwhile, the Versa 3 is a similar smartwatch with the extra sensors stripped off. Also Read - Fitbit Charge 3 update brings Smart Wake and other Fitbit Charge 4 features

Fitbit Sense

The highlight of the Fitbit Sense smartwatch is the presence of a new Electrodermal Activity sensor (EDA). This is the first time such an implementation has come to a smartwatch. The sensor actually measures the sweat level on your skin. This is done by simply putting the palm of your other hand on top of the watch dial. The EDA scan app can then measure your stress levels.

There are also a bunch of other sensors on the phone. The ECG is there to track your heart rate and heart rate variability. It can even detect signs of atrial fibrillation. The skin temperature sensor can detect the early signs of an upcoming fever or the beginning of a new menstrual phase. Elements like breathing rate and SpO2 can also be measured.

“Over 100,000 Fitbit users joined the study so far, and we’ve found that our algorithm can detect nearly 50 percent of COVID-19 cases a day before the onset of symptoms with 70 percent specificity,” said Eric Friedman, co-founder, and CTO of Fitbit, referring to a study among Fitbit Premium subscribers.

Apart from the health-oriented features that make the Fitbit Sense a sensible piece of tech to own during a pandemic, there are also a few fitness-oriented features. There is a GPS receiver with over 20 exercise modes on the device itself.

There is an AMOLED display on the watch with Gorilla Glass 3 and an Always-On mode. The brand claims a battery life of 6+ days with fast charging and you can get enough charge in about a single 12-minute top-up. The Fitbit Sense is also water-resistant till up to 50 meters. Priced at USD 330, the Sense will ship by September 25.

Fitbit Versa 3 and Inspire 2

Fitbit also launched the Versa 3 smartwatch and Inspire 2 smart band. The Versa 3 offers similar smartwatch specifications like the Sense and features a similar battery life and charging time. A built-in mic lets you take calls and dictate texts. You can also listen to playlists from services like Spotify and Pandora. The watch is priced at USD 230.

The Inspire 2 is a smart band with 10-day battery life. It features continuous heart-rate tracking, notification support, and 20 exercise modes with guided breathing and female health tracking features. It even lets you send quick replies to notifications. It is priced at USD 100.