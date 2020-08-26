comscore Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 wearables launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 wearables launched; check details
News

Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 wearables launched; check details

Wearables

The Fitbit Sense smartwatch is the brand's most advanced wearable yet, with support for Electrodermal Activity sensor (EDA) and many other health-oriented elements.

  • Published: August 26, 2020 12:11 PM IST
Fitbit Sense

Wearable brand Fitbit recently launched three wearables, the Fitbit Versa 3, Inspire 2, and the all-new Fitbit Sense smartwatch. The Sense is reportedly the brand’s most advanced smartwatch yet. Meanwhile, the Versa 3 is a similar smartwatch with the extra sensors stripped off. Also Read - Fitbit Charge 3 update brings Smart Wake and other Fitbit Charge 4 features

Fitbit Sense

The highlight of the Fitbit Sense smartwatch is the presence of a new Electrodermal Activity sensor (EDA). This is the first time such an implementation has come to a smartwatch. The sensor actually measures the sweat level on your skin. This is done by simply putting the palm of your other hand on top of the watch dial. The EDA scan app can then measure your stress levels. Also Read - Google tells EU Commission it won't use Fitbit health data

Watch: Realme Watch Review

There are also a bunch of other sensors on the phone. The ECG is there to track your heart rate and heart rate variability. It can even detect signs of atrial fibrillation. The skin temperature sensor can detect the early signs of an upcoming fever or the beginning of a new menstrual phase. Elements like breathing rate and SpO2 can also be measured. Also Read - Fitbit Heart Study kicks off ahead of ECG feature approval by FDA

“Over 100,000 Fitbit users joined the study so far, and we’ve found that our algorithm can detect nearly 50 percent of COVID-19 cases a day before the onset of symptoms with 70 percent specificity,” said Eric Friedman, co-founder, and CTO of Fitbit, referring to a study among Fitbit Premium subscribers.

Apart from the health-oriented features that make the Fitbit Sense a sensible piece of tech to own during a pandemic, there are also a few fitness-oriented features. There is a GPS receiver with over 20 exercise modes on the device itself.

There is an AMOLED display on the watch with Gorilla Glass 3 and an Always-On mode. The brand claims a battery life of 6+ days with fast charging and you can get enough charge in about a single 12-minute top-up. The Fitbit Sense is also water-resistant till up to 50 meters. Priced at USD 330, the Sense will ship by September 25.

Fitbit Versa 3 and Inspire 2

Fitbit also launched the Versa 3 smartwatch and Inspire 2 smart band. The Versa 3 offers similar smartwatch specifications like the Sense and features a similar battery life and charging time. A built-in mic lets you take calls and dictate texts. You can also listen to playlists from services like Spotify and Pandora. The watch is priced at USD 230.

Fitbit Charge 3 update brings Smart Wake and other Fitbit Charge 4 features

Also Read

Fitbit Charge 3 update brings Smart Wake and other Fitbit Charge 4 features

The Inspire 2 is a smart band with 10-day battery life. It features continuous heart-rate tracking,  notification support, and 20 exercise modes with guided breathing and female health tracking features. It even lets you send quick replies to notifications. It is priced at USD 100.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 26, 2020 12:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 wearables launched
Wearables
Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 wearables launched
Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999

News

Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999

Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart

Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch today

News

Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch today

Most Popular

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999

Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart

Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch today

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 wearables launched

Wearables

Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 wearables launched
Fitbit Charge 3 update brings Fitbit Charge 4 features

Wearables

Fitbit Charge 3 update brings Fitbit Charge 4 features
Google-Fitbit deal comes under EU scanner, pledges to not use health data

Wearables

Google-Fitbit deal comes under EU scanner, pledges to not use health data
Fitbit Heart Study kicks off ahead of ECG approval by FDA

Wearables

Fitbit Heart Study kicks off ahead of ECG approval by FDA
Google Pixel 4A teased in new screenshot

News

Google Pixel 4A teased in new screenshot

हिंदी समाचार

चुटकी में अकाउंट खाली कर देंगें ये 23 खतरनाक ऐप्स, तुरंत करें स्मार्टफोन से डिलीट

Samsung के मोस्ट इनोवेटिव 5G टैब्स भारत में 7 सितंबर से सेल के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

क्या वापस महंगे होंगे रिचार्ज प्लान? एयरटेल के चेयरमैन ने दिए कीमत बढ़ाने के संकेत

अब टीवी पर भी इस्तेमाल कर सकेंगे Jio News एप, जानिए कैसे मिलेगा एक्सेस

Reame Narzo 20 और 20 Pro जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, कैमरे से लेकर बैटरी तक हो सकते हैं अपग्रेड

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review
Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999
News
Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999
Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart
Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM
Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch today

News

Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch today
Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

News

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers