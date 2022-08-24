comscore Fitbit to launch Sense 2 and Versa 4 at an event today: All we know so far
Fitbit to launch its Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches today

Fitbit is expected to launch Sense and Versa 4 smartwatches at the event today. They are likely to come with a physical button this time.

Fitbit has announced to host a new launch event today (August 24). In the official teaser shared on Twitter, the company has revealed the edges of two new smartwatches. The US-based tech company is expected to launch Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches at the event today. Also Read - Fitbit rolls out "Sleep Animal" feature for Premium users: How it works

The teaser suggests that the company might ditch the all-touch designs and go back to the classic physical button design. Notably, athletes face problems due to sweat to use the touch controls, hence the physical buttons make more sense. Apple is likely to launch a rugged smartwatch, especially for athletes. The recently leaked renders have also hinted toward similar designs including bezels and physical buttons. Also Read - Fitbit lawsuit claims most of its smartwatches, trackers are burn hazards

Going by the leaked renders, Fitbit is expected to launch Fitbit Sense 2 in three colour variants: Gold, Graphite and Platinum. As for the bands, in addition to already existing options, Fitbit might be available in pale blue, black and light grey colour options. It is also expected that these wearables will come with ECG sensor as well. Also Read - Google seeks FDA approval for bringing passive heart rhythm tracking to Fitbit trackers

As for the Fitbit Versa 4, it is likely to come in Graphite and Rose colour variants. The renders further revealed that the upcoming Fitbit Inspire 3 might come with a colour display, unlike its predecessors. However, this might take a toll on the battery, if the company does not give it a bump.

Additionally, it was also spotted in the Fitbit app that the upcoming smartwatches will come with Google Wallet support. It is expected that after Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4, the support might get expanded to more smartwatches by the company.
Notably, Google itself is rumoured to launch its first Pixel Watch with WearOS, hence it is yet to be seen where these upcoming Fitbit smartwatches will be placed. This Pixel Watch is expected to roll out with support for Fitbit tracking.
  • Published Date: August 24, 2022 3:00 PM IST
