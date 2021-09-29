Nothing Ear 1 to get a discount of Rs 500 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart will be hosting its Big Billion Days sale from October 3 to October 10. A number of products will be available at a discounted price during the sale. During the sale, Nothing will also offer its latest Ear 1 TWS earbuds at a discounted price. This is the first-ever discount to be offered on the Nothing Ear 1, since their launch back in August. Also Read - iPhone SE to be available at a crazy price of Rs 24,499 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Nothing Ear 1 deal

During Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, the Nothing Ear 1 will be made available with a discount of Rs 500, bringing the price down to Rs 5,499. Additionally, customers can bundle the discount with add on instant discounts available to Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders. The company is also offering a no-cost EMI scheme for various banks and a bundled six-month Gaana Plus subscription.

Nothing Ear 1: Specifications and features

Nothing Ear 1 come with a transparent design for most of its body, which includes the earphones and the charging case. They come with 11.6mm dynamic drivers tuned by Nothing in collaboration with Sweden-based Teenage Engineering. They also feature active noise cancellation with two levels of intensity along with a transparency mode.

ANC intensity can be toggled from within the Ear 1 app available on both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. The app also includes features like equaliser settings, fast pairing, and firmware updates.

The TWS earbuds pair with other devices using Bluetooth 5.2 and come with support for SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.

Nothing Ear 1 come with a claimed battery life of up to 5.7 hours for the earbuds and up to 34 hours in total along with the charging case. The case utilises USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging standards to charge. Fast charging through USB Type-C is supported with the company claiming to provide users with 8 hours of listening time on a 10-minute charge.