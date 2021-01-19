comscore Flix S1 smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications | BGR India
Flix S1 smartwatch with 24/7 temperature tracking launched in India

Flix S1 smartwatch comes with features like sleep tracking, notification alerts, daily activity tracking, sports modes, sedentary reminder and more.

Flix S1 smartwatch

One of the key features of the Flix S1 is that it comes with 24/7 temperature tracking, that keeps the user informed about their health. (Image: Flix)

Flix by Beetel has launched a new smartwatch, dubbed Flix S1. Key features of the device include real-time body temperature and heart rate measurement, up to 10 days of battery life and a 400 day warranty. It is priced at Rs 2,499 and will be made available on Amazon and various offline retail stores. Also Read - Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch launched in India: Price, features and more

Flix S1 smartwatch sports a 1.4-inch QVGA display and it connects to smartphones using Bluetooth v5.0 technology. The watch also comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating to save it from splashes and rain. It includes features like sleep tracking, notification alerts, pattern and daily activity tracking, multiple sports modes, sedentary reminder and more. Also Read - 5 tech gift ideas for Christmas and New Year

The watch is compatible with both iOS and Android, and it can be paired using the HitFit Pro app directly from the Play Store and the App Store. Also Read - Honor Band 6 officially launches: Big AMOLED display, new colors, and more

The company has not revealed details regarding the watch’s processor, battery, RAM or storage. But it claims that the watch can last up to 10 days on a single charge.

One of the key features of the Flix S1 is that it comes with 24/7 temperature tracking, that keeps the user informed about their health. Another feature that compliments this is the real-time heart rate monitor for users well being.

The watch also features a find your phone feature, which allows users to track your phone through the smartwatch.

“We are excited to launch this smartwatch, designed to help users in the unprecedented Times. Keeping in mind the safety and well-being of our consumers, we were motivated to blend technology and fitness, in a product, at the most affordable prices,” said Mr Puneet Gupta – Business Head, Beetel India.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2021 6:00 PM IST

