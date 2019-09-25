comscore Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch with Wear OS launched in India; details
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch with Wear OS, Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC now available in India
News

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch with Wear OS, Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC now available in India

Wearables

The India launch of the smartwatch comes about two months after the company launched it on the global stage. According to the announcement, the company claims that the fifth-generation watches are crafted to offer “best-in class” experience.

  • Published: September 25, 2019 6:20 PM IST
Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

American fashion brand Fossil has just launched the fifth generation of its Smartwatch in the Indian market. The India launch of the smartwatch comes about two months after the company launched it on the global stage. According to the announcement, the company claims that the fifth-generation watches are crafted to offer “best-in class” experience. The company has also launched its first set of proprietary apps that results in improved battery life. The highlights of Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch include built-in speaker, a smart battery mode, and increased storage.

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch availability details

According to a report from FoneArena, four different variants of the Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch are already available for sale. These include Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle, Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel, Gen 5 Julianna Stainless Steel, and Gen 5 Julianna. The model numbers of these variants are FTW4025, FTW4024, FTW6035, and FTW6036. The company has priced all the models at a flat price of Rs 22,995. It is also worth noting that users can further push the price down with bank offers, discounts, cashbacks and more.

Moving to the features, as mentioned all these watches come with Wear OS operating system along with Google Assistant support. In terms of hardware specifications, the smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC along with 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage. The company also claimed that the device will come with improved heart-rate tracking for more efficient battery utilization. On the software size, the Smartwatch also comes with support for smartphone notification with Bluetooth sync.

Xiaomi Mi Watch powered by Wear OS could be in the works

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Watch powered by Wear OS could be in the works

It also comes with support for custom dials, activity tracking, and more. Beyond this, the Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch also features water resistance so users can easily wear it while swimming. The product listing page on Amazon India also revealed that Fossil has also added untethered GPS module in Gen 5. In terms of connectivity, we get Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, and more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 25, 2019 6:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month
News
OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month
Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch with Wear OS launched in India; details

Wearables

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch with Wear OS launched in India; details

Mario Kart Tour is now officially available on iOS and Android

Gaming

Mario Kart Tour is now officially available on iOS and Android

Samsung Galaxy M30 offer price Rs 9,999 for Amazon sale

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M30 offer price Rs 9,999 for Amazon sale

Xiaomi Mi TVs to get heavy discounts during Diwali with Mi sale; prices to start from Rs 10,999

Deals

Xiaomi Mi TVs to get heavy discounts during Diwali with Mi sale; prices to start from Rs 10,999

Most Popular

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month

Samsung Galaxy A10s with 3GB RAM now available on sale

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL getting new Android 10 update

Dell brings 12 new laptops, PCs for India market

Itel A46 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 4,999

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch with Wear OS launched in India; details

Wearables

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch with Wear OS launched in India; details
Gionee launches Smart ‘Life’ Watch at Rs 2,999 on Flipkart

News

Gionee launches Smart ‘Life’ Watch at Rs 2,999 on Flipkart
Misfit Vapor X Wear OS smartwatch launched

News

Misfit Vapor X Wear OS smartwatch launched
Huami to reportedly launch a smartwatch to take on the Apple Watch

News

Huami to reportedly launch a smartwatch to take on the Apple Watch
Amazfit GTR Smartwatch launched in China, specifications, features, price

News

Amazfit GTR Smartwatch launched in China, specifications, features, price

हिंदी समाचार

Android 10 के साथ आने वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन होगा Oneplus 7T, कंपनी के सीईओ ने किया कंफर्म

Amazon Great Indain Festival: 4,000 रुपये के जबरदस्त डिस्काउंट के साथ मिलेगा Samsung Galaxy M30 स्मार्टफोन

itel A46 स्मार्टफोन का 32GB वेरिएंट भारत में 4999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy A10s का 3GB रैम वेरिएंट आज से खरीद के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Xiaomi Redmi 8 को कंपनी ने टीज, भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च


News

OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month
News
OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month
Samsung Galaxy A10s with 3GB RAM now available on sale

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s with 3GB RAM now available on sale
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL getting new Android 10 update

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL getting new Android 10 update
Dell brings 12 new laptops, PCs for India market

News

Dell brings 12 new laptops, PCs for India market
Itel A46 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 4,999

News

Itel A46 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 4,999