Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch with Wear OS launched in India; details

American fashion brand Fossil has just launched the fifth generation of its Smartwatch in the Indian market. The India launch of the smartwatch comes about two months after the company launched it on the global stage. According to the announcement, the company claims that the fifth-generation watches are crafted to offer “best-in class” experience. The company has also launched its first set of proprietary apps that results in improved battery life. The highlights of Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch include built-in speaker, a smart battery mode, and increased storage.

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch availability details

According to a report from FoneArena, four different variants of the Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch are already available for sale. These include Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle, Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel, Gen 5 Julianna Stainless Steel, and Gen 5 Julianna. The model numbers of these variants are FTW4025, FTW4024, FTW6035, and FTW6036. The company has priced all the models at a flat price of Rs 22,995. It is also worth noting that users can further push the price down with bank offers, discounts, cashbacks and more.

Moving to the features, as mentioned all these watches come with Wear OS operating system along with Google Assistant support. In terms of hardware specifications, the smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC along with 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage. The company also claimed that the device will come with improved heart-rate tracking for more efficient battery utilization. On the software size, the Smartwatch also comes with support for smartphone notification with Bluetooth sync.

It also comes with support for custom dials, activity tracking, and more. Beyond this, the Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch also features water resistance so users can easily wear it while swimming. The product listing page on Amazon India also revealed that Fossil has also added untethered GPS module in Gen 5. In terms of connectivity, we get Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, and more.