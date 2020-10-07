Fossil has launched a new Gen 5E smartwatch, which you will get in both 42mm and 44mm sizes. The newly launched Fossil Gen 5E models come with a starting price of $249, which is around Rs 18,200 in India. The company will start shipping the device in the US from November 3. It is already up for pre-order in the country. As of now, there is no word on its international availability. Also Read - Fossil updates its Gen 5 smartwatches with sleep tracking and more new features

The smartwatch is available in two styles, Men and Women. It is being offered in different materials, including Gen 5E Smartwatch Black Silicone, Gen 5E Smartwatch Brown Leather, Gen 5E Smartwatch Black Stainless Steel, Gen 5E Smartwatch Two-Tone Stainless Steel and Gen 5E Smartwatch Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Mesh. There are other models too, which you can check on the site.

Fossil Gen 5E models specifications, features

The newly launched Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch comes with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 1GB RAM + 4GB storage and a 1.19-inch AMOLED display. The panel operates at 390×390 pixels resolution. The device supports Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, GPS, LTE, and Wi-Fi. It features an accelerometer, gyroscope, off-body IR, and PPG heart rate sensor. The smartwatch ships with Google's WearOS.

One can check notifications, control music and smart home devices, and make contactless payments using this watch. It comes with a built-in speaker and mic to answer calls. Fossil claims that users will get more than 24 hours of battery life in Extended Mode. The company even asserts that the device can be charged to 80 percent in about 50 minutes. The new Fossil smartwatch can track your heart rate, steps, sleep, cardio level, and more. You also get an Always-on display feature and plenty of watch faces. The Fossil Gen 5E even supports Google Fit for activity tracking and multiple battery modes.