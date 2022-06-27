comscore Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch with Amazon Alexa support goes official
  Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch With Amazon Alexa And Spo2 Sensor Launched In India
Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch with Amazon Alexa and SpO2 sensor launched in India

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid comes in two designs — Machine and Stella. The former offers a 45mm dial, whereas, the latter sports a 40.5mm case.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Machine

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Machine

Fossil has officially launched a new smartwatch in the Indian market dubbed Fossile Gen 6 Hybrid. The smartwatch comes in a classic design and offers several features like Alexa Voice assistant, SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring, and smart notifications. Also Read - Fossil launches Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch in India at a price of Rs 21,995

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch Hybrid Price in India

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch is priced at Rs. 17,633 for the leather and silicone strap version and Rs. 19,173 for the metal bracelet option. It can be purchased from Fossil’s official website as well as from offline retail stores in India. Also Read - Best smartwatches to gift this Valentine's Day to your loved one

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch Features

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid comes in two designs — Machine and Stella. The former offers a 45mm dial with a knurled top ring and has a traditional design. It comes in three colors – Black, Smoke, and Silver. On the other hand, Stella has a 40.5mm case coming in Rose Gold, Silver, and Two-Tone colors. Both have interchangeable bands and buyers get a choice between 3-link metallic, mesh, classic leather, and silicone bands. These are of 18mm and 24mm sizes. Also Read - Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Stella

Image: Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Stella

The screen of the Machine has 218 PPI, whereas, Stella gets 254 PPI pixel density. Both come with Bluetooth 5.0 LE, WiFi, Tethered GPS, and water resistance support of up to 3 ATM.

The Gen 6 Hybrid comes with an all-new dashboard that has redesigned interface offering an intuitive experience. The updated dashboard provides app launcher or workout selection screens and lets users quickly open apps directly from the home screen.

The smartwatch offers health features like a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring, Heart rate sensor, and also does the usual step tracking. It also tracks sleep and workouts.

The Gen 6 Hybrid comes with a magnetic charger which is said to charge the smartwatch from 0% to 80% in 60 minutes.

It comes with a built-in microphone and supports the Amazon Alexa voice assistant to get things done by voice inputs. It is advertised to offer a two-week of battery life. The wearable supports several watch faces which can be customized from the app. Speaking of the app, the smartwatch can be paired with both Android and iOS devices from the proprietary Fossil app.

  Published Date: June 27, 2022 5:48 PM IST

