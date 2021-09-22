Fossil introduces new Gen 6 smartwatch in India: Check price, features

Fossil has launched the new Gen 6 smartwatch in India as a successor to the Gen 5 series. The smartwatch was previously announced in the US last month. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, Poco X3 discounts on Flipkart

The new Fossil smartwatch is touted as the first smartwatch to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform. It is claimed to provide “faster app load times, highly responsive user experiences, and more efficient power consumption.” Here’s a look at all the details. Also Read - Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications

Fossil Gen 6 price, features

The Fossil Gen 6 comes with a 1.8-inch digital touchscreen display and gets two size options: 42mm and 44mm. The watch comes with a stainless steel case and customizable dials and button functionality. It gets 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. There’s support for interchangeable straps and bracelets. Also Read - CES 2021 Day 2 recap: Asus ROG, Samsung Exynos 2100, GM flying car and more

It runs WearOS 2.0, which is upgradable to the recently announced WearOS 3.0. It will be compatible with the update in 2022.

The smartwatch comes with a heart rate tracker, a SpO2 monitor, a sleep tracker, and the ability to track physical activities. The watch also gets a microphone and speaker to make calls. It is also swim-proof (up to 3ATM). There’s also improvement in the battery department.

The Gen 6’s charging speed is claimed to be two times faster and we can expect it to reach 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. It also supports Smart Battery Modes. It comes with support for a 4-pin USB fast charging with magnetic puck.

It also comes with the ability to listen to Spotify Music and podcasts offline. Additionally, the watch comes with support for Bluetooth version 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC SE. There are a number of sensors too such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, altimeter, off-body IR, and ambient light.

The Fossil Gen 6 starts at Rs 23,995 and will be available to buy via the company’s website, Amazon India, and leading offline stores. Interested buyers can pre-book the smartwatch, starting September 27 via the Fossil website.