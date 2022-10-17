comscore Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition launched with Wear OS 3 for under Rs 25,000
News

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition launched with Wear OS 3 for under Rs 25,000

Wearables

The Gen 6 Wellness Edition is Fossil's first smartwatch to ship with Wear OS 3, which allows features such as an exclusive Wellness app.

fossilgen6

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is the latest smartwatch to bring Google’s highly-improved Wear OS 3. The new smartwatch is a radical upgrade over the company’s previous models because of structural changes of the new Wear OS update. The Gen 6 Wellness Edition is Fossil’s first smartwatch to ship with Wear OS 3, which allows features such as an exclusive Wellness app, which logs key metrics about your wellness without using a lot of battery power.

The new Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition runs on the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform, which is strange because the latest wearable chipset from Qualcomm is the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1. Since Wear OS 3 needs the manufacturer to comply with a set of standards by Google, devices with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ or newer chips are supported. That rules out the possibility of the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches getting the new Wear OS 3 update.

Wear OS 3

Wear OS 3 brings a new user interface, redesigned watch navigation, better performance, and a horde of new features to the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition. The new features include a Wellness app that is exclusive to Fossil smartwatches. It lets you track your health, wellness, and fitness metrics while optimising the battery life. Every smartwatch maker can build their own wellness-centric app since Wear OS 3 allows customisation.

Specifications

Featuring a 1.28-inch always-on touchscreen display and a configurable button, the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The smartwatch has water resistance up to 3ATM and supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC SE. Sensors on the Gen 6 Wellness Edition include an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, altimeter, PPG heart rate sensor, off-body IR sensor, and ambient light sensor.

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition comes with a SpO2 monitor, continuous heart-rate measurement, sleep tracker, heart-rate zones, and the ability to detect workouts automatically. You can track all your data on a revamped Fossil Smartwatches companion app. This means you will not need the Wear OS app for the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition, as well as the regular Gen 6 as and when it starts receiving the new Wear OS update. For older Fossil models, you will still use the Wear OS app.

Price

Fossil’s new Gen 6 Wellness Edition is now available in India for Rs 24,245, while its silicone straps cost Rs 2,432 each.

  • Published Date: October 17, 2022 6:31 PM IST
