Fossil Hybrid HR launched in India: Price, features

Fossil Hybrid HR launched in India with heart-rate tracking, priced at Rs 14,995

In addition to the technology, the company has also ensured that the Fossil Hybrid HR comes with impressive looks. Let's check out more details about the latest hybrid smartwatch from Fossil.

Fossil Hybrid HR

America fashion brand Fossil has just launched its latest smartwatch, the Fossil Hybrid HR in the Indian market. As part of the launch, the company revealed the specifications, price in India, and availability details of the smartwatch. The company also clarified that this new wearable is a hybrid smartwatch. Fossil went ahead stating that it has focused on improving the user experience with the help of the right technology. In addition to the technology, the company has also ensured that the Fossil Hybrid HR comes with impressive looks. Talking a look at the pricing, the Hybrid HR comes at a somewhat expensive Rs 14,995 mark.

Fossil Hybrid HR specifications, and availability details

According to the announcement, the highlight of the wearable is the integrated heart-rate tracker with a power-efficient always-on display. Fossil has also kept mechanical hands to ensure that one gets the latest of technology along with a “classic look”. Buyers will also get previews for the texts and calls that they receive on their devices. Other visible information includes heart rate, workout details, weather, and more. The company also claimed that the wearable can go on for “more than two weeks” on a single charge. Fossil Hybrid HR also features “Rapid charging” which charges the device from 0 to 100 percent in just 50 minutes.

Other features include Bluetooth for connectivity, water resistance, accelerometer, front light, alarm, timer, and stopwatch. It also comes with the facility to control the music on the smartphone, a secondary clock with custom timezone, and workout tracking. Like any other hybrid smartwatch, buyers can also keep a track of their activities, and sleep.

Hybrid Smartwatch HR also requires a companion app to sync and store all the data. In addition, you need to ensure that your smartphone runs iOS 10 or newer on the Apple side. Moving to the other side your smartphone needs to run Android 5.0 Lollipop or newer on the Android side.

