Fossil Hybrid HR with e-paper display, two weeks battery life launched

Fossil has introduced a new hybrid smartwatch called Fossil Hybrid HR. The company, which sold its smartwatch assets to Google recently, is increasingly focusing on hybrid smartwatch segment. The new Hybrid HR brings an always-on display, heart rate tracking in a wearable rated to last for two weeks. The best part of Hybrid HR is that it does so without giving up on conventional watch design. While it is not a full-fledged smartwatch, it does offer some of the features found on such wearables.

Fossil Hybrid HR: Price and Features

Fossil Hybrid HR will be available first in the United States and is priced at $195 (around Rs 13,850). It is now available for purchase from fossil.com and in select retail stores globally. The wearable will be available around the world in the coming weeks with India getting it on November 18. There is no word on India price just yet but it is expected to be competitively priced when it becomes official.

With Hybrid HR, Fossil is taking a different approach to hybrid smartwatches. It has a traditional watch design, meaning you get the hour and seconds hands. There is also a second layer of display that displays notifications. The approach was taken by LG before but Fossil is going with a e-paper display. The Hybrid HR comes with a 42mm watch case and the display covers 27mm of the casing. This display is aided by four side lights which illuminate to show context in dark environment.

Watch: Top 5 Fitness Trackers

This monochrome display is capable of showing text messages, caller ID, heart rate and activity tracking data. “With Hybrid HR, we continue to broaden Fossil Group’s diverse portfolio, offering the most – and most innovative – hybrid and touchscreen smartwatch options of any company in the world,” said McKelvey, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Fossil Group. The Hybrid HR tries to hit the middle ground between smartwatch and a traditional watch. The pricing does seem to make it an attractive option among hybrid smartwatches.