comscore Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch launched in India with WearOS: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Fossil Launches Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch In India At A Price Of Rs 21995
News

Fossil launches Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch in India at a price of Rs 21,995

Wearables

Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset and offers 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Untitled design - 2022-04-05T124721.594

Skagen Falster Gen 6

Fossil has launched Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch in India with WearOS and a Snapdragon chipset. The smartwatch comes in five styles including 42mm size and in terms of colours, silver-tone, charcoal, and black case colour options. The company has also launched a variety of straps for the smartwatch including stainless-steel mesh, silicone and leather. The smartwatch is also compatible with existing 20mm straps. Also Read - Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series with solar charging support, 'unlimited battery life' and more

The Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch is launched in India at a price of Rs 21,995. As per the company, “First announced in August 2021, the Gen 6 is the first smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon Wear 100+ Platform, providing users exciting upgrades in performance, including faster application load time, highly responsive user experiences, and more efficient power consumption.” Also Read - Garmin Fenix 7 series, Epix smartwatches launched in India at a starting price Rs 67,990, Rs 89,990 respectively

Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch specifications, features

The smartwatch features a 1.28-inch AMOLED screen with a stainless steel frame of 42mm size. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset and offers 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Just like many other smartwatches, Skagen Falster Gen 6 comes with support for magnetic charging. Additionally, the smartwatch also comes with features like a heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracker and sensors for compass, gyroscope, and altimeter. Also Read - Best smartwatches to gift this Valentine's Day to your loved one

As mentioned earlier, the smartwatch runs on WearOS 2 out of the box and as claimed by the company, will be updated to WearOS 3 eventually. Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch is water-resistant up to 34 ATM. For connectivity, it comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC SE.

As for the battery, the smartwatch offers over 24 hours of battery life and comes with Smart Battery Modes, Extended Battery Mode and more. As per the company, the smartwatch can even charge up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

Notably, the smartwatch can be paired with Android and iOS devices. The newly launched smartwatch is now available for purchase on Skagen’s official website.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 5, 2022 1:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Skagen Falster Gen 6 launched in India with WearOS: All you need to know
Wearables
Skagen Falster Gen 6 launched in India with WearOS: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price revealed: Here s how much it costs in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price revealed: Here s how much it costs in India

Moto G22 is coming to India soon: Here are the details

Mobiles

Moto G22 is coming to India soon: Here are the details

The Queen s treasury will issue NFTs this summer

News

The Queen s treasury will issue NFTs this summer

OnePlus 10 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver first sale in India today: Check out deals, offers, price

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver first sale in India today: Check out deals, offers, price

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price revealed: Here s how much it costs in India

WhatsApp will now Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats

The Queen s treasury will issue NFTs this summer

OnePlus 10 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver first sale in India today: Check out deals, offers, price

Poco X4 Pro 5G first sale in India today: Here are best deals, offers, discounts, price

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Related Topics

Related Stories

Skagen Falster Gen 6 launched in India with WearOS: All you need to know

Wearables

Skagen Falster Gen 6 launched in India with WearOS: All you need to know
OnePlus might launch a smartwatch and TWS earbuds with Nord branding

Wearables

OnePlus might launch a smartwatch and TWS earbuds with Nord branding
Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far

News

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series launched: Check price, specs, availability

Wearables

Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series launched: Check price, specs, availability
Garmin launches Fenix 7 series and Epix smartwatches in India: Check details

Wearables

Garmin launches Fenix 7 series and Epix smartwatches in India: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

iPhone 14 Pro Max की डिजाइन लीक, खास स्पेसिफिकेशन का हुआ खुलासा

SBI ग्राहक हो जाएं सावधान! Yono अकाउंट से PAN लिंक कराने के चक्कर में 'लुट' सकते हैं आप

Elon Musk ने Twitter Edit बटन के लिए शुरू किया पोल, CEO ने कहा- सावधानी से करें वोट

BMW i4 Electric भारत में 28 अप्रैल को करेगी डेब्यू, 10 मिनट की चार्जिंग पर चलेगी 142 किलोमीटर

Moto G22 भारत में इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी जैसे शानदार फीचर्स

Latest Videos

WhatsApp to Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats In Order To Contain Spam, See all the Details Here

News

WhatsApp to Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats In Order To Contain Spam, See all the Details Here
OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Features

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know
WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features

News

WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features
iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price revealed: Here s how much it costs in India
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price revealed: Here s how much it costs in India
WhatsApp will now Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats

News

WhatsApp will now Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats
The Queen s treasury will issue NFTs this summer

News

The Queen s treasury will issue NFTs this summer
OnePlus 10 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver first sale in India today: Check out deals, offers, price

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver first sale in India today: Check out deals, offers, price
Poco X4 Pro 5G first sale in India today: Here are best deals, offers, discounts, price

Deals

Poco X4 Pro 5G first sale in India today: Here are best deals, offers, discounts, price

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers