Fossil has launched Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch in India with WearOS and a Snapdragon chipset. The smartwatch comes in five styles including 42mm size and in terms of colours, silver-tone, charcoal, and black case colour options. The company has also launched a variety of straps for the smartwatch including stainless-steel mesh, silicone and leather. The smartwatch is also compatible with existing 20mm straps.

The Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch is launched in India at a price of Rs 21,995. As per the company, "First announced in August 2021, the Gen 6 is the first smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon Wear 100+ Platform, providing users exciting upgrades in performance, including faster application load time, highly responsive user experiences, and more efficient power consumption."

Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch specifications, features

The smartwatch features a 1.28-inch AMOLED screen with a stainless steel frame of 42mm size. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset and offers 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Just like many other smartwatches, Skagen Falster Gen 6 comes with support for magnetic charging. Additionally, the smartwatch also comes with features like a heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracker and sensors for compass, gyroscope, and altimeter.

As mentioned earlier, the smartwatch runs on WearOS 2 out of the box and as claimed by the company, will be updated to WearOS 3 eventually. Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch is water-resistant up to 34 ATM. For connectivity, it comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC SE.

As for the battery, the smartwatch offers over 24 hours of battery life and comes with Smart Battery Modes, Extended Battery Mode and more. As per the company, the smartwatch can even charge up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

Notably, the smartwatch can be paired with Android and iOS devices. The newly launched smartwatch is now available for purchase on Skagen’s official website.