Fossil, Razer showcase limited edition smartwatch at CES 2022; Skagen Falster Gen 6 also unveiled
News

Fossil, Razer showcase limited edition smartwatch at CES 2022; Skagen Falster Gen 6 also unveiled

Wearables

Both the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 and the Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatches are powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform.

Razer X Fossil

(Image: Fossil)

Fossil at CES 2022 only introduced two new smartwatches, a limited-edition Razer smartwatch and an updated version of the Skagen Falster. This year Fossil seems to be keeping its CES portfolio simple considering that the new unified version of Wear OS developed by Samsung and Google will be made available to non-Samsung watches in late 2022. Also Read - Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops

Both the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 and the Skagen Falster Gen 6 are powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform. The company has announced that both the smartwatches will be eligible for the Wear OS 3 update, which will be delivered over the air at a later date. Also Read - CES 2022: Google announces spatial audio support for headsets, Fast Pair for Android TV, Chromebooks

Razer X Fossil Gen 6

The special edition Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is basically a custom variant of the Fossil Gen 6, which was launched back in August, 2021. It comes with two custom-designed 22mm silicone bands – Black and Green. The watch comes with a 44mm stainless steel black case with a 1.28-inch display. Also Read - CES 2022: Acer launches Predator Triton 500 SE, Predator Helios 300 Nitro 5 gaming laptops

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip paired with 1GB of RAM along with 8GB of internal storage.

The special edition comes with three Razer-themed faces and has a lot of Razer related elements throughout the interface. The Razer Chroma face has different lighting effects and is customisable. The company claims that the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 comes with a battery life of up to two days on a single charge and can be charge from 0 to 80 percent within 30 minutes.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC SE. Onboard sensors include a compass, altimeter, PPG heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen sensor.

Razer X Fossil Gen 6 is priced at $329 (approximately Rs 24,468). The watch will me made available later this month in a very exclusive 1,337 units count.

Skagen Falster Gen 6

Skagen Falster Gen 6 sports a 42mm case and comes in up to six different styles and with three band styles. Colour options include silver, rose-gold, charcoal, and black. Band options include Skagen’s stainless steel mesh, silicone, and leather.

The watch sports a 1.28-inch display along with customisable dials and buttons. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC paired with 1GB of RAM along with 8GB of internal storage. It comes with a battery life of up to two days on a single charge and can be charged from 0 to 80 percent within 30 minutes.

The Skagen Falster Gen 6 will be made available later this month with a price tag of $295 (approximately Rs 21,943).

  • Published Date: January 6, 2022 1:59 PM IST

