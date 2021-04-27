Garmin Approach S12 with GPS launched for golfers in India at Rs 20,990

Garmin has announced the launch of the Approach S12 smartwatch, designed for golfers in India. Among key features of the Garmin Approach S12 are over 42,000 pre-loaded course view maps of golf courses around the world, a high-resolution display, and up to 30 hours of battery life in GPS mode. Also Read - Garmin Venu 2, Venu 2s with up to 11 days battery, AMOLED display launched

Garmin Approach S12 is a GPS-enabled smartwatch, priced at Rs 20,990 in India. It will be available online on Amazon.in, Synergizer.co.in, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq. It will be available via offline retails stores as well including all Garmin Brand Stores across India. Also Read - Top 5 smartwatches with menstrual tracker for women: Garmin Lily, Amafit GTS 2 mini, more

Garmin Approach S12 is designed to help golfers in improving their game and providing accurate data for each swing, the company said in a press release. Apart from more than 42,000 pre-loaded course view maps of golf courses around the world, the smartwatch also gets a new Big Numbers display mode, which makes it easier to read yardage numbers during play. Also Read - Garmin unveils Lily fitness tracking smartwatch aimed at women

Garmin Approach S12 offers interchangeable bands. It features a round 1.3-inch high-resolution display. The smartwatch can be paired with the Garmin Golf app to wirelessly update a player’s most frequently played golf courses.

Thanks to the Garmin Golf app, users can participate in weekly leaderboards, tournaments, review live scoring, strokes gained analysis, automatic scorecard uploads, and more. It can be paired with the optional Approach CT10 club sensors for automatic club tracking. This helps with tracking features such as how far players hit each club, and more.

The GPS capability also allows players to get access to precise yardages to the front, middle, and back of the green, hazards, doglegs, layups, and more. More features of the Garmin Approach S12 include the Green View feature to see each green’s true shape and an internal, rechargeable battery that is said to last up to 30 hours in GPS mode.