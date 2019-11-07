Garmin Fenix 6, Fenix 6S and Fenix 6X Pro Solar launched in India

Garmin has announced the availability of Fenix 6 series in India. The wearable was first announced in August and is now being launched in the Indian market. The series includes three models – Fenix 6S, Fenix 6 and Fenix 6X Pro Solar. The new lineup brings a power manager and enhances users’ outdoor experience as well. The update can also be described as one of the biggest coming to outdoor GPS-enabled smartwatch lineup offered by the company.

Garmin Fenix 6 Series: Price in India

Garmin is offering the Fenix 6 series in both core as well as watch form factor. The Core variant is aimed at athletes while the watch variant is aimed at lifestyle consumers. The Garmin Fenix 6 Core with sapphire carbon grey DLC with black band is priced at Rs 79,990. The Fenix 6S with sapphire rose gold with powder grey band or carbon grey DLC with black band is priced at Rs 79,990 respectively. The sapphire carbon grey DLC of Fenix 6X with black band is priced at Rs 84,990. The Fenix 6X Pro Solar in sapphire titanium carbon grey DLC with Black Band or DLC Titanium Bracelet will be available for Rs 94,990 and Rs 1,14,990 respectively.

The Fenix 6S Watch variant in Sapphire Rose Gold-tone with Heathered Black Nylon Band is priced at Rs 82,490. The Sapphire Light Gold-tone with Shale Grey Leather Band is available for Rs 82,490. The Fenix 6 in Sapphire Titanium finish with Ember Orange band is priced at Rs 82,490. The Fenix 6 in Sapphire Black DLC with Heathered Red Nylon Band is also available for Rs 82,490. The Sapphire Titanium variant of Fenix 6 with Vented Titanium Bracelet is available for Rs 91,490. The Fenix 6X in Sapphire Black DLC with Brown Leather Band will be available for Rs 91,490. These wearables will be available for purchase from Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Tata CLiQ and other offline retail channels.

Garmin Fenix 6 Series: Features

The Fenix series from Garmin has always been about the highest level of outdoor performance. With the Fenix 6 Series, Garmin is taking that performance output a notch higher. The Fenix 6X Pro Solar is the first GPS smartwatch from Garmin to offer solar charging. It is designed with Power Glass which is a transparent solar charging lens. This means, users will have more on-wrist time to track their activities or stream music. The wearable is rated to last for up to 21 days plus an additional three days with solar charging capabilities.

The Fenix 6 and Fenix 6X feature a rugged, sophisticated design with 1.3-inch and 1.4-inch sunlight-readable display respectively. The Fenix 6S sticks with the 1.2-inch display seen on its predecessor. They bring PacePro which keeps a runner’s pacing strategy on track. Runners will be able to create plans directly from the watch or ahead of time using the Garmin Connect app. They also bring improved power manager to see and control various settings and sensors that impact battery life.

Other easy to access features include built-in activity profiles and VO2 max estimates. They also support training status with adjustments for heat and altitude. All the models include enhanced wrist-based heart rate for all-day stress tracking, underwater wrist-based heart rate for swimming and Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation. Users can also get alerts on these wearables including for calls, text, emails and other applications. These wearables also include Garmin Pay, a contactless payment solution, which eliminates the need to carry cash or cards.