Garmin Fenix 7 series, Epix smartwatches launched in India at a starting price Rs 67,990, Rs 89,990 respectively

According to Garmin, Fenix 7 Series and Epix are built to US Military MIL-STD-810 specifications, at the same time, supports Multi-GNSS positioning (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo).

Garmin Epix smartwatch

Garmin has finally launched its Fenix 7 series and Epix smartwatch in India today. The smartwatches had already debuted globally last month. The Garmin Fenix 7 series includes Fenix 7, Fenix 7 Solar, Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, and Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar. Both Fenix 7 series and Epix smartwatches come with features like real-time stamina function, health snapshot, HIIT workouts, blood oxyegn tracker, stress monitor. Also Read - Garmin to launch a new smartwatch in India on February 17: Check details

As per the company, Fenix 7 Series and Epix are built to US Military MIL-STD-810 specifications, at the same time, supports Multi-GNSS positioning (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo). Additionally, both smartwatches offer Visual Race Predictor feature that helps an athlete to visualize race prediction estimates in the watch itself with help of graphs for quick understanding of how his/her training is progressing. Also Read - Garmin unveils Instinct 2 smartwatch series with 'unlimited' battery life

Garmin Fenix 7 series, Epix smartwatches India pricing, availability

Garmin Fenix 7 pricing starts at Rs 67,990 in India whereas the Fenix 7 Solar variant will come at a starting price of Rs 82,990. Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar is launched at a starting price of Rs 93,990. The Epix smartwatch will be available at a starting price of Rs 89,990 in India. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers announced on Nothing Ear 1, Dizo Watch, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 and more

All the newly launched smartwatches are now available across Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, Helios and Just In Time, Decathlon, Anubhava store, Bangalore, Garmin Brand Stores.

Garmin Fenix 7 series smartwatch specifications, features

The Garmin Fenix 7 comes in Solar and Sapphire Solar models that have sapphire glass protection,  titanium casings and solar charging panels. The smartwatch comes with 40 advanced built-in outdoor and indoor sport modes suitable for mountaineering, running, biking, hiking, rowing, skiing, golfing, surfing, indoor climbing and more. It also comes with pre-loaded high-intensity interval training workouts, including AMRAP, EMOM, Tabata, and so on.

The Fenix 7X features a 1.4-inch screen with 280×280 pixel resolution and the Fenix 7 model comes with a 1.3-inch 260×260 pixel screen. The Fenix 7X assures more battery life than the Fenix 7 watches.

All models of the smartwatch series feature transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) color touchscreen displays. They all come with haptic controls via five side-mounted buttons.

As for the features, Fenix 7 series comes with pulse blood oxygen saturation, wrist-based heart rate, respiration and stress tracking. It also comes with a Body Battery feature that shows data regarding the body’s energy levels.

As for the battery, the Fenix 7 model offers a battery of up to 22 days. The high-end Fenix 7X model offers up to 37 days with solar. Notably, if users use other high-end features like GPS, the battery backup, they will drain the battery. The Fenix 7X also comes with a built-in LED flashlight that will help users during nighttime workout sessions. All the models of this smartwatch series come are 10ATM waterproof.

Epix specifications, features

The Garmin Epix features a 1.3-inch Always-on AMOLED touchscreen. It comes in stainless steel and titanium casing options. Both the options come with MIL-STD-810G certification for heavy durability. In terms of health features, it comes with heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, sleep, calories, and “body battery”. The smartwatch offers advanced GPS, designed mainly for adventurers and trekkers.

The smartwatch can track activities like tennis, climbing, skiing, and of course the gym, along with the regular ability to track sleep, stress, and overall energy. As for the battery, Garmin claims that Epix can offer up to 16-day battery life with standard usage while it will last 6 days with the Always-On display feature.

  • Published Date: February 17, 2022 1:24 PM IST

