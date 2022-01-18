Garmin Fenix 7 series with long-lasting battery, Real-Time Stamina tool launched: Price, specs

Garmin refreshing its smartwatch portfolio introduced Fenix 7 series. The smartwatch series feature solar-enhanced models and are available in three version- Garmin Fenix 7, Garmin Fenix 7S, and the high-end variant- Garmin Fenix 7X. The latest Garmin series has been launched for a price starting at $699.99 (around Rs 52,100). Here are the price, specs, and other details of Garmin Fenix 7 series. Also Read - CES 2022: Garmin unveils Venu 2 Plus and vivomove Sport

Garmin Fenix 7 series price, availability

Garmin Fenix 7 and Garmin Fenix 7S price in the US is set at $699.99 (around Rs 52,100), with the top-of-the-line models costing $899.99 (around Rs 67,000). The premium Garmin 7X models price start at $899.99 (around Rs 67,000) go up to a $999.99 (roughly Rs 74,500). The US tech brand has listed three editions- Standard, Solar, and Sapphire Solar. Also Read - Want to build a fitness regime? 5 best smartwatches that should be a part of your life

Garmin Fenix 7 series specs, features

The Garmin Fenix series sport touchscreen colour displays, and are available in 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm dial sizes. Garmin Fenix 7 gets a 1.3-inch display, Fenix 7S gets a 1.2-inch display, while the premium Fenix 7X model comes with a 1.4-inch display. The 7X also has a built-in LED flashlight for everyday use. The high-end smartwatch range is built out of titanium, sapphire with silicone straps, and has a 5-button interface. Also Read - Happy Diwali 2021: Best 5 gadgets to gift this festive season, from smartphone to wireless earbuds

Health and fitness features- As far as health features are concerned, Garmin has added the Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation, wrist-based heart rate, respiration and stress tracking, and a Body Battery feature, that provides data about the body’s energy levels. Recovery Time Advisor has also been added that analyses the intensity of training and stress, daily activity, and sleep to calculate the amount of rest required by the body before the next session.

Entertainment- The brand has due care on the entertainment front as well and included support for streaming content from Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer.

Modes- Talking about different modes, With the Fenix 7 series, users will be able to track activities including mountain biking, skiing, kayaking, snowboarding, rowing, among others. There is a new Real-Time Stamina tool that allows avoiding burnout by monitoring and tracking exertion levels during workouts.

As for backup, the ‘solar-powered’ Garmin Fenix 7X models are rated to deliver up to 5 weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode, and up to 5 days in GPS mode. Connectivity options include- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ANT+.