Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, Forerunner 255 series launched in India

Garmin has launched its fitness-focused Forerunner 955 GPS smartwatch along with Forerunner 255 series in India. Both the smartwatches come with support for GPS mode, and the Forerunner 955 smartwatch comes with support for solar charging and built-in GPS. Also Read - Father's Day 2022: Best gifts for techie and not-so-techie dads

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, Forerunner 255 series pricing, availability

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar is launched at Rs 63,990, while the standard Forerunner 955 smartwatch is priced at Rs 53,490. Both the smartwatches are available in Black and White colour options. Also Read - Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness band with sleep stages, 7-day battery and more launched at Rs 14,990

As for the Garmin Forerunner 255 series, the Forerunner 255 Basic variant and Forerunner 255S Basic variants are priced at Rs 37,490. The Forerunner 255 Basic variant will be available in Slate Grey and Tidal Blue colour options and the latter is launched in Powder Grey colour options. Also Read - Best smartwatches for runners in India: Apple Watch Series 7, Garmin Fenix 7 and more

The Forerunner 255 Music and 255S Music variants are priced at Rs 42,990. They will be available in Black colour options.

All the newly launched smartwatches are now available for purchase across Garmin Brand Store, Helios Watch Store, Just in Time store, Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CliQ, and Synergizer.

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar specifications

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar smartwatch comes with a touch screen display that comes with support for the Always-On feature. In terms of battery, the smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 49 hours of battery life with GPS mode turned on. According to Garmin, it can last up to 20 days in standard smartwatch mode.

— Garmin India (@Garmin_India) June 30, 2022

It comes with health-tracking features including a blood oxygen tracker, sleep tracker, menstrual cycle tracker, training readiness score, race widget and so on. It can also provide real-time stamina insights and a full triathlon mode.

Garmin Forerunner 255 specifications, features

Garmin’s Forerunner 255 comes in two size variants: 41mm and 46mm. The smartwatch company claims that it can offer up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge and can offer up to 30 hours of battery in GPS mode.

— Garmin India (@Garmin_India) June 30, 2022

The smartwatch comes with multi-band GPS support, HDV tracking and break down of real-time stamina, running power metrics and so on. The 255 Music and 255S Music smartwatches come in a 41mm size variant. They can store up to 500 songs and support Spotify and Amazon Music.