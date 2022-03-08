comscore Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series launched: Check price, specs, availability
Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series with solar charging support, 'unlimited battery life' and more

The Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series comes with solar technology with unlimited battery life (in certain models), health and wellness features like VO2 Max and Sleep Score.

Garmin Instinct 2

Garmin India has finally launched the Instinct 2 smartwatch series in India. The smartwatch series comes with solar technology with unlimited battery life (in certain models), health and wellness features like VO2 Max and Sleep Score. The new models also come with multi-GNSS support, ABC sensors, a barometer to monitor weather, and trackback routing to navigate back to the starting point. Also Read - Garmin to launch a new smartwatch in India on February 17: Check details

Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series pricing, pre-booking offers, availability

The Garmin Instinct 2 series is launched at a starting price of Rs 33,990 in India. The new models will go on sale starting March 14 in India. Here are the detailed pricing and availability of the newly launched smartwatch series. Also Read - Garmin unveils Instinct 2 smartwatch series with 'unlimited' battery life

Product Colors Price Available At
Instinct 2S Graphite ₹33,990/

Garmin Brand Stores

Amazon

Flipkart

Synergizer

Tata Cliq

Tata Luxury

Retail Partners
Instinct 2S Solar Graphite ₹43,990/
Instinct 2 Graphite ₹36,990/

Garmin Brand Stores

Amazon

Flipkart

Synergizer

Tata Cliq

Tata Luxury

Helios

Just In Time

Decathlon-Anubhava store, Bangalore

Retail Partners
Instinct 2 Camo Edition Graphite Camo ₹41,490/
Instinct 2 Solar Graphite

Tidal Blue

 ₹46,990/
Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition Black

Coyote Tan

 ₹51,990/

The smartwatch series is available for pre-booking in India till March 13. Buyers can pre-book them online from Synergizer and offline from Garmin Brand Stores, Helios, Just In Time, Decathlon-Anubhava store- Bangalore, Retail Partners. As per the company, the 100 customers to pre-book the Instinct 2 will get a pair of “Saucony” casual shoe “Azura” worth Rs 7,990.

Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series features, specifications

The Garmin Instinct 2 series come in solar and non-solar models. In terms of size, both these models are available in the 45mm and a new Instinct 2S with a smaller 40mm bezel.

In terms of battery, Instinct 2 offers up to four weeks of continuous use with the smartwatch mode. With the new solar technology, select Instinct 2 Solar models offer unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode and 48 hours in GPS mode.

The Instinct 2 series comes with support for the Garmin Connect IQ store that helps users personalise their smartwatches by downloading free apps, widgets, watch faces, data fields, and more. It also offers health-related features including Hydration Tracking, and Connect Leaderboard, and Menstrual Cycle and Pregnancy Tracking to the users.

The smartwatch series can track body battery, stress, and heart rate VO2 Max, fitness age, training status/load/effect, recovery time, HIIT workouts, and daily suggested workout. It comes with an Incident Detection feature that informs the loved ones in case of an emergency. As per the company,  Garmin Connect Mobile can send a message with the user’s name and location (if available) to their emergency contacts. Additionally, the smartwatch is preloaded with sports apps.

The series comes with two built-in editions. The Tactical Editions is designed for military personnel. It comes with features like a Kill Switch, Stealth Mode, Night Vision Goggle Compatibility, Dual Format Position Coordinates, and Jumpmaster Activity mode. The third edition is Camo Edition which has Graphite and Mist Camo patterns to let individuals blend in or stand out depending on their location, be it the concrete jungle or actual jungle.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2022 2:40 PM IST

