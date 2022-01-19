Garmin has introduced two new smartwatches called Garmin Fenix 7 and Epix Gen 2 globally. The highlights of the Fenix 7 series smartwatch include solar panels, sapphire and titanium material and an LED flashlight for nighttime training. Epix Gen 2 comes with an always-on AMOLED display. It is a toned-down smartwatch with a rugged casing. Also Read - Garmin Fenix 7 series with long-lasting battery, Real-Time Stamina tool launched: Price, specs

Garmin Fenix 7 series smartwatch specifications, features

The Garmin Fenix 7 comes in three sizes with different names. The 42 mm variant is named as Fenix 7S, the 47 mm is called Fenix 7, and the 51mm variant is named Fenix 7. In terms of material, the smartwatches come in fiber-reinforced polymer and stainless steel options. They also come in Solar and Sapphire Solar models that have sapphire glass protection, titanium casings and solar charging panels.

All models of the smartwatch series feature transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) color touchscreen displays. The 42mm model has a 1.2-inch display, 47mm model gets a 1.3-inch display and the 51mm model features a 1.4-inch display. They all come with haptic controls via five side-mounted buttons.

As for the features, Fenix 7 series comes with pulse blood oxygen saturation, wrist-based heart rate, respiration and stress tracking. It also comes with a Body Battery feature that shows data regarding the body’s energy levels.

As for the battery, the 7s model offers a battery of up to 90 hours and 162 hours on solar. The Fenix 7 offers 136 hours, up to 289 hours with solar. The high-end Fenix 7X model offers up to 213 hours of battery or 578 hours with solar. The Fenix 7X also comes with a built-in LED flashlight that will help users during nighttime workout sessions. All the models of this smartwatch series come are 10ATM waterproof.

It’s finally here. The watch built for every day of the week — the #fenix7 Series.https://t.co/qjD1196eyy pic.twitter.com/9ETIlXgifW — Garmin (@Garmin) January 18, 2022

These models also allow users to download topographic and ski maps directly on the watch for navigation for climbing or ski sessions.

As for pricing, Fenix 7S and 7 models come at a starting price of $700 (approx Rs 52,000), the 7X models are priced up to $1,000 (approx Rs 75,000).

Epix Gen 2 specifications, features

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 features a 1.3-inch Always-on AMOLED touchscreen. It comes in one sole 47mm size variant that comes in stainless steel and titanium casing options. The entry-level models come with Gorilla Glass DX protection and the high-end one comes with sapphire crystal material.

The smartwatch can track activities like tennis, climbing, skiing, and of course the gym, along with the regular ability to track sleep, stress, and overall energy. As for the battery, Garmin claims that Epix Gen 2 can offer up to 16-day battery life. It comes with 16GB and 32GB storage options. The smartwatch will come with 10ATM water resistance and support for all GNSS positioning systems.

Garmin Epix Gen 2 comes at a starting price of $900 (approx Rs 67,000) and goes up to $1,000 (approx Rs 74,500).