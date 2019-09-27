comscore Garmin MARQ super-premium wearables launched in India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Garmin MARQ super-premium wearables launched in India; starts from Rs 1,41,990
News

Garmin MARQ super-premium wearables launched in India; starts from Rs 1,41,990

Wearables

Garmin MARQ series includes five models that offer premium design and features like activity tracking.

  • Published: September 27, 2019 11:29 AM IST
Garmin MARQ wearable main

US-based wearable major Garmin on Thursday launched its premium luxury watch collection ‘MARQ’ in India. It is offering five new variants in the country. The basic model is called the MARQ Athlete and it would be available for Rs 1,41,990. The MARQ Driver is available for Rs 2,36,990 while the MARQ Aviator is available for Rs 1,84,990. Garmin has also announced the MARQ Captain and MARQ Expedition for Rs 1,74,990 and Rs 1,65,990 respectively. These new wearables will be available for purchase on www.thegarminstore.in.

The new MARQ series is being announced as tool watches and they differ from company’s fitness-centric wearables. All the five models in the MARQ series are built of lightweight but durable titanium. They also feature a ceramic bezel inlay to protect them from the wear & tear. “Engineering and innovation have always been the two biggest pillars for Garmin. The MARQ collection is crafted with precise attention to details, both in terms of form and functionality,” said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager-Garmin India, in a statement.

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch with Wear OS, Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC now available in India

Also Read

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch with Wear OS, Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC now available in India

All these devices come with always-on, sunlight-readable display and have GPS capabilities as well. They also have built-in music storage, Garmin Pay, smart notifications, daily activity tracking, wrist-based heart rate and a wrist-based Pulse Ox2 sensor. The MARQ Series is being categorized for activity tracking, multi-sports, outdoor watches and wearables. According to the company, the battery life of the MARQ series ranges from 12 days in smartwatch mode, 28 hours in GPS mode and 48 hours in ‘UltraTrac’ mode.

Apple Watch gets ECG feature in India with watchOS 6 update: Here is what it does

Also Read

Apple Watch gets ECG feature in India with watchOS 6 update: Here is what it does

With the new MARQ series, Garmin is entering a different domain in the smart wearable segment. The MARQ Series is premium wearable that pairs traditional design with smartwatch functionalities. However, the pricing closely compares to that of Swiss Made watches as well. Garmin also continues to sell its fitness-oriented smartwatches in the Forerunner and Vivoactive categories.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 27, 2019 11:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Garmin MARQ super-premium wearables launched in India
Wearables
Garmin MARQ super-premium wearables launched in India
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Infinix Smart 3 plus, S4, Hot 8, Note 5 to get discounts

Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Infinix Smart 3 plus, S4, Hot 8, Note 5 to get discounts

Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console

Samsung Finance+ launched in India; offers finance to prospective Galaxy buyers

News

Samsung Finance+ launched in India; offers finance to prospective Galaxy buyers

Here's how to play PUBG Mobile at 120FPS on the new Asus ROG Phone 2

Gaming

Here's how to play PUBG Mobile at 120FPS on the new Asus ROG Phone 2

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console

Samsung Finance+ launched in India; offers finance to prospective Galaxy buyers

OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7

OnePlus Pay coming sometime next year to replace your wallet

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max sale in India today: Price, features

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Garmin MARQ super-premium wearables launched in India

Wearables

Garmin MARQ super-premium wearables launched in India
Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm smartwatch with 12-day battery life launched in India

Wearables

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm smartwatch with 12-day battery life launched in India
Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review
MevoFit Drive Run fitness band with color display launched in India: Check price, features

Wearables

MevoFit Drive Run fitness band with color display launched in India: Check price, features
Apple Watch gets ECG feature in India with watchOS 6 update

Wearables

Apple Watch gets ECG feature in India with watchOS 6 update

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: दोनों स्मार्टफोन में क्या है अंतर

Samsung Galaxy A70s स्मार्टफोन में 64MP का प्राइमरी सेंसर होगा

Huawei Mate 30 Pro और Mate 30 चीन में हुए लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

OnePlus Pay अगले साल होगा लॉन्च, आपके वॉलेट को करेगा रिप्लेस

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max आज भारत में शाम 6 बजे से बिक्री के लिए हो जाएंगे उपलब्ध


News

Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console
News
Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console
Samsung Finance+ launched in India; offers finance to prospective Galaxy buyers

News

Samsung Finance+ launched in India; offers finance to prospective Galaxy buyers
OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7

News

OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7
OnePlus Pay coming sometime next year to replace your wallet

News

OnePlus Pay coming sometime next year to replace your wallet
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max sale in India today: Price, features

News

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max sale in India today: Price, features