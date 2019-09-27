Garmin MARQ super-premium wearables launched in India

US-based wearable major Garmin on Thursday launched its premium luxury watch collection ‘MARQ’ in India. It is offering five new variants in the country. The basic model is called the MARQ Athlete and it would be available for Rs 1,41,990. The MARQ Driver is available for Rs 2,36,990 while the MARQ Aviator is available for Rs 1,84,990. Garmin has also announced the MARQ Captain and MARQ Expedition for Rs 1,74,990 and Rs 1,65,990 respectively. These new wearables will be available for purchase on www.thegarminstore.in.

The new MARQ series is being announced as tool watches and they differ from company’s fitness-centric wearables. All the five models in the MARQ series are built of lightweight but durable titanium. They also feature a ceramic bezel inlay to protect them from the wear & tear. “Engineering and innovation have always been the two biggest pillars for Garmin. The MARQ collection is crafted with precise attention to details, both in terms of form and functionality,” said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager-Garmin India, in a statement.

All these devices come with always-on, sunlight-readable display and have GPS capabilities as well. They also have built-in music storage, Garmin Pay, smart notifications, daily activity tracking, wrist-based heart rate and a wrist-based Pulse Ox2 sensor. The MARQ Series is being categorized for activity tracking, multi-sports, outdoor watches and wearables. According to the company, the battery life of the MARQ series ranges from 12 days in smartwatch mode, 28 hours in GPS mode and 48 hours in ‘UltraTrac’ mode.

With the new MARQ series, Garmin is entering a different domain in the smart wearable segment. The MARQ Series is premium wearable that pairs traditional design with smartwatch functionalities. However, the pricing closely compares to that of Swiss Made watches as well. Garmin also continues to sell its fitness-oriented smartwatches in the Forerunner and Vivoactive categories.

(Written with IANS inputs)