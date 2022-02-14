Garmin to launch a new smartwatch in India on February 17, likely be Garmin Fenix 7

Swiss-domiciled company Garmin is all set to unveil a new smartwatch in India on February 17. The company posted a tweet on its Indian Twitter handle about the upcoming launches under the ‘Garmin Outdoor Series Unpacked’ event. It is a virtual event of 2022 India and Southeast Asia. The US-based company has not yet revealed the name of the smartwatch. Also Read - Garmin unveils Instinct 2 smartwatch series with 'unlimited' battery life

“Garmin has revolutionized the daily ways of its users magnificently. Experience the ultimate adrenaline rush as we unveil Garmin’s most adventurous outdoor series on February 17, 11:30 IST,” reads Garmin tweets. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers announced on Nothing Ear 1, Dizo Watch, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 and more

However, the company has not revealed the name of the smartwatch, but it is expected to launch the Garmin Fenix 7 series in India. The smartwatch was announced at the annual CES 2022 in January this year. The Garmin Fenix series include Garmin Fenix 7, Garmin Fenix 7S, and the premium Garmin Fenix 7X.

It was launched with color displays, silicone straps, 10ATM water resistance certification, and health tracking features including Realm-Time Stamina, wrist-based heart rate, respiration, sleep tracking, and stress tracking.

It’s finally here. The watch built for every day of the week — the #fenix7 Series.https://t.co/qjD1196eyy pic.twitter.com/9ETIlXgifW — Garmin (@Garmin) January 18, 2022

Garmin Instinct 2

To recall, Garmin recently launched Instinct 2 smartwatches in the US and European markets. The smartwatch is available in different variants. The Garmin Instinct comes in two variants, priced at $349 (approximately Rs 26,313), while the Instinct 2S Solar costs $449 (approximately Rs 33,853). The smartwatch has been introduced in several colors, including ‘Electric Lime,’ ‘Poppy,’ and ‘Neo-tropic.’

The Instinct 2 Series is offered in two sizes, with a traditional 45mm bezel and the Instinct 2S with a 40mm bezel, which is more comfortable for people with smaller wrists. The watch comes with a high-resolution and easy-to-read display and scratch-resistant glass. Instinct 2 is water-rated for thermal and shock resistance and up to 100 meters. The Instinct 2 Solar model comes with unlimited battery life. The watch can be paired with the Garmin Connect app.