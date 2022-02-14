comscore Garmin to launch a new smartwatch in India on February 17, likely be Garmin Fenix 7
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Garmin to launch a new smartwatch in India on February 17: Check details
News

Garmin to launch a new smartwatch in India on February 17: Check details

Wearables

Garmin has not revealed the name of the smartwatch, but it is expected that it could launch Garmin Fenix 7 series in India. The smartwatch was announced at the annual CES 2022 in January this year.

Garmin Fenix 7 series

Swiss-domiciled company Garmin is all set to unveil a new smartwatch in India on February 17. The company posted a tweet on its Indian Twitter handle about the upcoming launches under the ‘Garmin Outdoor Series Unpacked’ event. It is a virtual event of 2022 India and Southeast Asia. The US-based company has not yet revealed the name of the smartwatch. Also Read - Garmin unveils Instinct 2 smartwatch series with 'unlimited' battery life

“Garmin has revolutionized the daily ways of its users magnificently. Experience the ultimate adrenaline rush as we unveil Garmin’s most adventurous outdoor series on February 17, 11:30 IST,” reads Garmin tweets. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers announced on Nothing Ear 1, Dizo Watch, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 and more

However, the company has not revealed the name of the smartwatch, but it is expected to launch the Garmin Fenix 7 series in India. The smartwatch was announced at the annual CES 2022 in January this year. The Garmin Fenix series include Garmin Fenix 7, Garmin Fenix 7S, and the premium Garmin Fenix 7X.

It was launched with color displays, silicone straps, 10ATM water resistance certification, and health tracking features including Realm-Time Stamina, wrist-based heart rate, respiration, sleep tracking, and stress tracking.

Garmin Instinct 2

To recall, Garmin recently launched Instinct 2 smartwatches in the US and European markets. The smartwatch is available in different variants. The Garmin Instinct comes in two variants, priced at $349 (approximately Rs 26,313), while the Instinct 2S Solar costs $449 (approximately Rs 33,853). The smartwatch has been introduced in several colors, including ‘Electric Lime,’ ‘Poppy,’ and ‘Neo-tropic.’

The Instinct 2 Series is offered in two sizes, with a traditional 45mm bezel and the Instinct 2S with a 40mm bezel, which is more comfortable for people with smaller wrists. The watch comes with a high-resolution and easy-to-read display and scratch-resistant glass. Instinct 2 is water-rated for thermal and shock resistance and up to 100 meters. The Instinct 2 Solar model comes with unlimited battery life. The watch can be paired with the Garmin Connect app.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 2:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Jio ventures into satellite broadband market with Jio Space Technology
Telecom
Jio ventures into satellite broadband market with Jio Space Technology
Amazon announces Valentine's Day offers on Prime membership

Deals

Amazon announces Valentine's Day offers on Prime membership

Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022

Gaming

Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022

Vivo T1 5G sale starts today: Here's where to purchase, get discount of up to Rs 1,000

Mobiles

Vivo T1 5G sale starts today: Here's where to purchase, get discount of up to Rs 1,000

Garmin to launch a new smartwatch in India on February 17, likely be Garmin Fenix 7

Wearables

Garmin to launch a new smartwatch in India on February 17, likely be Garmin Fenix 7

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022

Vivo T1 5G sale starts today: Here's where to purchase, get discount of up to Rs 1,000

Garmin to launch a new smartwatch in India on February 17, likely be Garmin Fenix 7

Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check availability, features

Ashneer Grover-BharatPe controversy: What s cooking in the shark tank

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Garmin to launch a new smartwatch in India on February 17, likely be Garmin Fenix 7

Wearables

Garmin to launch a new smartwatch in India on February 17, likely be Garmin Fenix 7
Garmin announces solar-powered Instinct 2 series with 'unlimited' battery

Wearables

Garmin announces solar-powered Instinct 2 series with 'unlimited' battery
Valentine's Day offers on Dizo wearables, Nothing Ear 1 earbuds and more

Deals

Valentine's Day offers on Dizo wearables, Nothing Ear 1 earbuds and more
Valentine's Day offers: Best deals on Garmin Lily, Venu 2, Huawei Watch GT2 Pro and more

Deals

Valentine's Day offers: Best deals on Garmin Lily, Venu 2, Huawei Watch GT2 Pro and more
Garmin launches Fenix 7 series, Epix Gen 2 smartwatches in the US

Wearables

Garmin launches Fenix 7 series, Epix Gen 2 smartwatches in the US

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire क्यों हुआ भारत में बैन? सरकार ने बताई वजह

WhatsApp Web के सभी यूजर्स के लिए आ रहा वीडियो और वॉइस कॉलिंग फीचर, जानें कैसे करें यूज

इस भारतीय रिसर्चर ने कर दिखाया ऐसा काम कि गूगल कर रहा जमकर तारीफ

Infinix Zero 5G भारत में लॉन्च, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ दिए गए कई शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire: बैन की हवा के बीच आया Valentine's Special इवेंट, लेजेंडरी गन स्किन मिलेगी फ्री

Latest Videos

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022
Gaming
Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022
Vivo T1 5G sale starts today: Here's where to purchase, get discount of up to Rs 1,000

Mobiles

Vivo T1 5G sale starts today: Here's where to purchase, get discount of up to Rs 1,000
Garmin to launch a new smartwatch in India on February 17, likely be Garmin Fenix 7

Wearables

Garmin to launch a new smartwatch in India on February 17, likely be Garmin Fenix 7
Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here

Gaming

Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here
Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check availability, features

News

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check availability, features

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers