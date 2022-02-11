comscore Garmin announces solar-powered Instinct 2 series with 'unlimited' battery
News

Garmin unveils Instinct 2 smartwatch series with 'unlimited' battery life

Wearables

Garmin Instinct 2 series also offers health-related features including Hydration Tracking, and Connect Leaderboard, Menstrual Cycle and Pregnancy Tracking to the users.

Instinct-2-Series

Garmin has unveiled a solar-powered Instinct 2 smartwatch series with “unlimited” battery life. The company claims ” Instinct 2 provides up to four weeks of continuous use while in smartwatch mode, and  – thanks to advancements in solar technology –  select Instinct 2 Solar models offer unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode.” The smartwatches come in multiple sizes, bold new colors, and health and wellness features such as VO2 Max and Sleep Score. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers announced on Nothing Ear 1, Dizo Watch, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 and more

As the name suggests, the Instinct 2 Solar model draws energy from the sunlight, hence, the user needs to be outdoors a lot to charge the smartwatch battery. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers: Best deals on Garmin Lily, Huawei Watch GT2 Pro and more

Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch features, specifications

The Garmin Instinct 2 series come in solar and non-solar models. Both these models are available in the 45mm and a new Instinct 2S with a smaller 40mm bezel. Also Read - Garmin launches Fenix 7 and Epix Gen 2 smartwatches: Specs, pricing, features

The Instinct 2 series comes with support for Garmin Connect IQ store that helps users personalise their smartwatches by downloading free apps, widgets, watch faces, data fields, and more. It also offers health-related features including Hydration Tracking, and Connect Leaderboard, and Menstrual Cycle and Pregnancy Tracking to the users.

The smartwatch series can track body battery, stress, and heart rate VO2 Max, fitness age, training status/load/effect, recovery time, HIIT workouts, and daily suggested workout. It comes with an Incident Detection feature that informs the loved ones in case of an emergency. As per the company,  Garmin Connect Mobile can send a message with the user’s name and location (if available) to their emergency contacts. Additionally, the smartwatch is preloaded with sports apps.

Garmin Instinct 2 series also come with a Garmin Pay feature for payments, just like Fossil and Fitbit. It comes in Electric Lime, Poppy and Neo-Tropic colour variants. The smartwatch comes in three editions.

The Surf edition smartwatch is designed to track watersports including surfing, windsurfing and kiteboarding. It also notifies users about the ocean conditions with its tide widget. The Tactical Editions is designed for military personnel. It comes with features like a Kill Switch, Stealth Mode, Night Vision Goggle Compatibility, Dual Format Position Coordinates, and Jumpmaster Activity mode. The third edition is Camo Edition which has Graphite and Mist Camo patterns to let individuals blend in or stand out depending on their location, be it the concrete jungle or actual jungle.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2022 10:19 AM IST

