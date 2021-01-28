Garmin has launched its latest Lily smartwatch, which the company claims is its smallest so far. Lily is said to be designed for women by women. “Each Lily watch — there are six total — has a unique patterned lens that gives way to a bright, easily readable touchscreen display,” Garmin said in a blog post. Also Read - Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch launched in India: Price, features and more

Garmin Lily sports a 34mm watch case along with a 14 mm band, which the company says has been inspired by classic, jewelry-like timepieces designed for smaller wrists. Further, it features a metallic patterned lens that reveals the LCD monochromatic, touchscreen display and disappears when not in use. Unfortunately, the band on Lily is not interchangeable. Also Read - Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features

When it comes to fitness features, Garmin Lily can track blood oxygen saturation, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, step count, sleep, as well as, calories burned and workouts such as outdoor walks, run, yoga, and more.

According to Garmin, the battery can last for up to five days. The smartwatch also supports smart features such as smart notifications where users can reply to text messages, get notifications for incoming calls, etc. The calendar view is available as well, thanks to a calendar widget, and Assistance features along with Live Track.

Lily Classic, which sports an Italian leather band and stainless steel bezel is priced at $249.99, which is around Rs 18,000 on conversion. It is available in three colorways. The Lily Sport variant is priced at $199.99 (Rs 14,600 approximately). It sports a silicone band and aluminum bezel. It can be bought in three colorways.